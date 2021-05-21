Football: Cristiano Ronaldo leads formidable attack in Portugal's Euro squad

Cristiano Ronaldo leads a formidable front line for defending European champions Portugal as coach Fernando Santos unveiled his Euro 2020 squad on Thursday.

Ronaldo, who added the Italian Cup to his collection this week and has scored over 100 goals for Juventus, is joined by Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, who can win the Spanish league title this week, and Liverpool striker Diogo Jota complete their frontline for the tournament starting on June 11.

Joining them will be Andre Silva, who has scored more goals in a Bundesliga season than any other Eintracht Frankfurt player.

Santos' list of defenders makes for equally impressive reading as Portugal wants to put up a strong defense of their title.

Ruben Dias was arguably Manchester City's most inspirational player in their dominant run to the Premier League title while club teammate Joao Cancelo has had his best-ever campaign at fullback and complements left-back Raphael Guerreiro perfectly.

Portugal are in Group F along with world champions France, Germany, and Hungary. They will play their last warm-up games against Spain on June 4 and Israel on June 9.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Olympique Lyon), Rui Patricio (Wolves), Rui Silva (Granada)

Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Wolves), Jose Fonte (Lille), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira (Paris St Germain), Joao Palhinha (Sporting), Ruben Neves (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Moutinho (Wolves), Renato Sanches (Lille), Sergio Oliveira (Porto), William Carvalho (Real Betis)

Forwards: Pedro Goncalves (Sporting), Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafa Silva (Benfica).