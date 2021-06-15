Football: Christian Eriksen provides health update from hospital after suffering cardiac arrest in Euro 2020 match

Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch in Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match, said he was doing “fine” as he took to photo-blogging platform Instagram to give an update on his health from the hospital on Tuesday.

Eriksen while saying he is doing fine, added that he still has to go through some examinations at the hospital and shared his photo from the hospital bed while smiling and giving a thumbs up.

The horrifying scene shocked the sporting world as the 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder suddenly collapsed on the field in the 43rd minute of the match between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen.

Medical personnel rushed onto the pitch and administered CPR as he laid motionless for 15 minutes before being stretchered off the pitch and rushed to hospital. The medical staff later confirmed that Eriksen had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder thanked the fans for their amazing greetings and prayers as he said he will now cheer Denmark in Euro 2020 in the next matches.

"Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family," he wrote in Tuesday's post.

"Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark."

Despite the Eriksen collapse, UEFA resumed the match after a 90-minute halt as Finland players cheered the Danish players taking the field after the break. However, Finland went on to win the match 1-0 handing Denmark their first defeat of Euro 2020.