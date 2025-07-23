/Can Mikel Arteta lead Arsenal to Premier League glory with Viktor Gyökeres' signing? Details here

Arsenal are on the verge of sealing a deal for Viktor Gyökeres as the striker will soon be unveiled as the latest addition to their roster by the North London club. Hunting for the Premier League title, the Gunners have not tasted glory in the biggest league in the world since 2004, having now gone 21 years without a league title. However, with Gyökeres’ arrival, Mikel Arteta will finally believe that his side can get over the line and end the more than two-decade wait for a league title.

Is Gyökeres Arsenal’s answer to Premier League title hunt?

In the 52 matches Gyökeres played in the 2024-25 season, he amassed a total of 54 goals alongside 13 assists, therefore contributing 67 goals for the Portuguese champions. His numbers get more impressive when his international tally is taken into consideration. Astonishingly, the 27-year-old scored 39 goals in the Premier Division, one of the reasons Sporting were capable of winning the Liga Portuguese title.

Interestingly, the second-best scorer in the Portuguese top flight was Samu Aghehowa of Porto with 19 goals, underlining Gyökeres’ importance in the side.

Arsenal, on the other hand, had their struggles in front of the goal as they missed the services of a proper No.9. Kai Havertz was the top scorer for the side, having bagged nine goals, while Gabriel Martinelli (8), Leandro Trossard (8), Mikel Merino (7) and others contributed in installments. The above stats clearly show that the Gunners lacked a proper centre forward, capable of scoring at least 20 goals.

Ever since Mikel Arteta’s first full season as Arsenal manager, Bukayo Saka has been the highest scorer for the club in a season with 16 goals in the 2023-24 season.

At the same time, Manchester City have been spearheaded by Erling Haaland, who has scored 36 and 27 goals in the last two title-winning seasons. Mohamed Salah was Liverpool’s top scorer in their 2024-25 title-winning season, bagging a grand total of 29 goals.

With Gyökeres’ signing, the Gunners are set to address the missing piece in the puzzle, while they already boast one of the best midfields in the Premier League, comprising world-class players such as Declan Rice, Saka and others. David Raya has won the Premier League Golden Glove for most clean sheets in the last two seasons, while they also had the best defence in the league with 34 goals conceded in the 2024-25 season.

Overall, with Gyökeres’ signing coupled with consistent defensive work, the Gunners finally end their drought and lift the Premier League title for the first time since the 2003-04 season, when they were the invincible.