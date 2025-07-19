/From MLB to EPL: 5 richest sports league in the world - IPL takes spot THIS spot

From National Football League to Indian Premier League, have a glance at the top five richest sporting leagues in terms of revenue.
(Disclaimer: The information has been gathered from different sources and denotes an approximate value.)
The NFL leads the tally for the biggest sports league in terms of revenue. The NFL is America’s biggest sports machine. Played in the US, it generates revenue from massive TV deals, ticket sales, brand partnerships, and merchandise sales.
MLB ranks second in the tally. With 162 games per team and 2430 games per season, money is generated from stadium crowds, local TV rights, and fan merchandise. Apart from the USA, MLB also has its fan base in Japan and South Korea.
The NBA is America’s third richest sports league. Although it is played in the US, it is watched across Asia, Europe, and Africa. It earns from worldwide TV rights, Nike sponsorships, ticket sales, and a good social media presence.
The EPL is one of the most popular football leagues. Despite being played in England, it is watched all over the world. It makes money from TV rights, tickets, and fan merchandise. Big clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool add to their success.
The Indian Premier League is the only cricket league in this list. It makes a lot of money in just two months from earnings from TV rights, team sponsors, digital rights, and brand partnerships. Brands in India wait for this cash-rich league to advertise and yield maximum profits out of the same.