BCCI hits ₹9,741 crore in revenue — how much did IPL contribute?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shattered records, posting a staggering ₹9,700 crore (over $1 billion) revenue in the financial year 2023–24. Driving this massive haul is the Indian Premier League (IPL), which alone accounts for 59% of the total earnings.