/Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest win in Europa League, Celtic thrashed by Roma

Aston Villa beat Basel 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday to secure their eighth successive win, while Nottingham Forest won at Utrecht as Celtic suffered a heavy home defeat by Roma.

Evann Guessand struck the opener for Villa in Switzerland but the hosts hit back when Flavius Daniliuc glanced Xherdan Shaqiri's flighted free-kick past a hesitant Marco Bizot.

Youri Tielemans steered in the winner from just outside the area early in the second half as Unai Emery's side picked up their fifth victory in six league phase games this season.

They have won 14 of their last 16 matches in all competitions.

"I am happy and we knew before the match the difficulties we were facing today," Emery told TNT Sports. "After the last matches, a lot of wars. Brilliant wars for us, after our victory against Arsenal, it is not easy to recover.

"The last 10 minutes they were close to drawing but I am happy with how we got this victory. It is difficult to beat them here."

Villa sit on 15 points and are third in the Europa League standings, guaranteed of at least a play-off place. They trail leaders Lyon and Midtjylland only on goal difference.

"Where we are now is very good. We have two more games. Two tough games. We just want to win both games and see where we are at," said Tielemans.

"The first two spots would be amazing, but then if not, in the top group and hopefully qualify."

Forest end 30-year wait

Forest bolstered their hopes of qualifying directly for the last 16 with a 2-1 win at Utrecht.

Arnaud Kalimuendo swept Forest shortly after the break in the Netherlands before the Dutch side levelled through a header from Mike van der Hoorn.

Igor Jesus slotted through a crowd two minutes from time to clinch a first away victory in Europe for Forest since 1995, keeping them two points adrift of the top eight.

"I'm very pleased with the players and the result, and long may it continue. I'm pleased for everyone concerned," said Forest manager Sean Dyche.

Wilfried Nancy became the first Celtic boss to lose his first two games as the Scottish champions went down 3-0 to Roma.

An own goal from Liam Scales handed Roma a sixth-minute lead in Glasgow and on-loan striker Evan Ferguson's first-half brace sealed the points for the Italian side.

"The reality is we were not able to cope with the intensity," said Nancy, the 48-year-old Frenchman who was appointed by Celtic last week.

"Second half was better. I cannot tell you (the players) didn't try, they tried. I'm not concerned, I really liked the reaction.

"The result isn't what we want but I've seen good things."

Rangers were all but knocked out of Europe after sliding to a fifth defeat in six games. They lost 2-1 to Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros, who are coached by former Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane.

Bojan Miovski put Rangers ahead in Budapest but the hosts equalised just before half-time and Hungary international Barnabas Varga powered in the winner to leave the visitors with only one point in the competition.

Lyon won 2-1 at home to Go Ahead Eagles to stay above Midtjylland, who claimed a 1-0 victory over Genk.

