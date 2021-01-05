Focus on Ajinkya Rahane & Co. as India look to end 42-year wait in Sydney

The Indian cricket team will be looking to end a 42-year wait when they take the field at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 7 for the third Test against Australia. India's last win in Sydney came back in 1978 when a Bishan Bedi-led side defeated Australia by an innings and two runs. However, since then India have had a long wait to taste victory in Sydney.

Out of 12 matches played in Sydney, India have won only one while losing six. India came agonisingly close of winning the Sydney Test in the 2018/19 tour but was left disappointed by rain gods as they forced a draw.

England, Pakistan and West Indies are the only sides to register more than a win in Sydney against Australia with Pakistan being the only Asian team to win 2 Test matches in Sydney.

ALSO READ: Australia, India resume 'arm-wrestle' as Covid dominates Test build-up

'So close in 2019'

In 2019, India were on the verge of winning the Sydney Test after Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant centuries helped the visitors post a mammoth 622/7 (decl.) before bundling out the hosts for 300. After enforcing the follow on, the last two days of the Sydney Test was rain-marred which also saved the Australians from a humiliation.

'Win in 1978 unforgettable'

Whereas talking about the famous win in Sydney back in 1978, Bhagwath Chandrashekhar and Bishan Bedi picked up four and three wickets respectively in the first innings to dismiss Australia for 131 in the first innings.

ALSO READ: 'Australians are bad losers' - Former India spinner tears apart hosts over bio-bubble controversy

India posted 396/8 (decl.) after Gundappa Vishwanath played a masterful knock of 79 along with Karsan Ghavri's 64 to bolster the momentum.

Australia, despite half-centuries from Gary Cosier and Peter Tooney couldn't climb the mountainous target and surrendered in front of the Indian bowling attack with Erapalli Prasanna picking four wickets while Ghavri, Bedi and Chandrashekhar scalped two wickets each.

But with the focus completely shifting to the Sydney Test, after a controversy-filled week, India would be hoping to get their long-due win in Sydney.

India vs Australia, Sydney Test is set to commence from January 7.

