Florida offers to host Olympics if Tokyo backs out

Florida's chief financial officer on Monday offered to host the Olympic Games in the state amid speculations that the current hosts Japan may back out.

Jimmy Patronis sent a letter to IOC head Thomas Bach in a bid "to encourage you to consider relocating the 2021 Olympics from Tokyo, Japan to the United States of America, and more specifically to Florida."

"With media reports of leaders in Japan 'privately' concluding that they are too concerned about the pandemic for the 2021 Olympics to take place, there is still time to deploy a site selection team to Florida," he said.

The letter gave the examples of the strength of state's vaccination roll-out, economic re-opening and sports events it has hosted amid the pandemic while stating the theme parks including Disney World are open for business. The letter was signed by Patronis and posted online.

However, Florida has struggled massively in the COVID-19 pandemic with over 25,000 recorded in the state. The US death toll continues to near the 4,20,000 mark.

"Whatever precautions are required let's figure it out and get it done," Patronis said.

On Friday, parties responsible for organising the Tokyo Games, originally scheduled for 2019 but delayed by a year due to the pandemic – said they would be going ahead with the scheduled dates of July 23 until August 8.

"I am determined to realize a safe and secure Tokyo Games as proof that mankind will have overcome the virus," said Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.