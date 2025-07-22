/FISU World University Games 2025: Shuttler Alisha Khan alleges team snub; AIU seeks report

What could have been a pride moment for Indian badminton at the ongoing World University Games in Germany has now become a controversy, with shuttler Alisha Khan alleging officials had openly denied opportunities to six eligible players from competing in the mixed team event, terming it an act of career sabotage. Taking it to social media, Alisha, one of the 12 chosen players, expressed disappointment that only six players were put forward to take part by the officials at the team managers' meeting on July 16, even though all 12 were eligible in accordance with FISU rules.

“We travelled, we trained, we sacrificed, and yet we were denied the chance to even participate. This isn’t just mismanagement, it’s career sabotage,” Alisha wrote on Instagram.



Though the six selected players eventually clinched bronze medal—India's maiden mixed team medal in the competition—the rest were excluded from the official team roster, thus becoming ineligible for recognition, certificates, government job reservations, and cash prizes. The team that played comprised of Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Saneeth Dayanand, Vaishnavi Khadkekar, Tasnim Mir, Devika Sihag, and Varshini Viswanath Sri. However, Alisha Khan, Rohan Kumar, Aditi Bhatt, and others were left out, allegedly due to a "careless blunder" by the officials.



In response to the allegations, Baljeet Singh, head of the Indian delegation, confirmed that the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has taken the matter seriously and has sought a detailed report from the team management. “It’s unfortunate that instead of celebrating a historic medal, we’re addressing a controversy. We’ve asked for written accounts from all concerned players and will take appropriate action,” Singh was quoted saying to The Tribune.



He also said that, to the best of his knowledge, the coaches chose a more powerful side in a bid to to win a medal—a move that eventually paid off, though at a cost. India qualified for the semi-finals by beating Macau, USA, and Malaysia, before losing to Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals, having settling for the bronze medal.