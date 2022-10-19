FIFA World Cup: Not Argentina! Lionel Messi names his favourites for showpiece event in Qatar

The FIFA World Cup is set to kick off next month, on November 20, in Qatar. It is to be noted that Qatar will be the first Arab state to host the World Cup and, hence, the excitement of the football fans knows no boundaries. Ahead of the mega event's commencement, Argentina captain Lionel Messi picked his favourites and has not named his own side.

Messi, who has announced that he will be playing his World Cup, will be eager to take his side to the coveted title in Qatar. However, when asked to pick his favourites, the 35-year-old has named Neymar-starrer Brazil and France as the two of the strongest contenders.

"We always say the same great teams... but, if I have to choose, Brazil and France are the two great candidates to win the World Cup. They've had the same group (of players) for a long time, working well," Messi said during an interview with DirectTV Sports.