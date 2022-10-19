FIFA World Cup: Not Argentina! Lionel Messi names his favourites for showpiece event in Qatar

FIFA WC: Lionel Messi names his favourites for showpiece event in Qatar Photograph:( Reuters )
When asked to pick his favourites, Lionel Messi named two strongest contenders but refrained from mentioning Argentina.
The FIFA World Cup is set to kick off next month, on November 20, in Qatar. It is to be noted that Qatar will be the first Arab state to host the World Cup and, hence, the excitement of the football fans knows no boundaries. Ahead of the mega event's commencement, Argentina captain Lionel Messi picked his favourites and has not named his own side.
Messi, who has announced that he will be playing his World Cup, will be eager to take his side to the coveted title in Qatar. However, when asked to pick his favourites, the 35-year-old has named Neymar-starrer Brazil and France as the two of the strongest contenders.
"We always say the same great teams... but, if I have to choose, Brazil and France are the two great candidates to win the World Cup. They've had the same group (of players) for a long time, working well," Messi said during an interview with DirectTV Sports.
"France, aside from the last Euros when they were eliminated (in the last 16) and did badly, they have some impressive players. They have a clear idea and the same coach (Didier Deschamps). Brazil is a bit the same (under Tite)," he added.
Talking about Argentina, the Messi-starrer have also been in good form in the recent past. They are heading into the marquee tournament with an unbeaten streak of 35 games (since 2019). In fact, they are just two more matches away to surpass Italy's tally to remain unbeaten for the most number of matches.
In last year, Messi-led Argentina had won the Copa America, beating Brazil to clinch the continental trophy. Hence, Messi & Co. also have the winning momentum under their belt and will look to go the distance this time around in the World Cup. In last edition of the World Cup, Argentina had lost to eventual winners France, 4-3, to bow out in the Round of 16.