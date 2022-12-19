ugc_banner

FIFA World Cup Final Highlights: From Shah Rukh Khan to Elon Musk, 9 big names who attended FIFA WC final

Doha, QatarEdited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Dec 19, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Many big names attended the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, including presidents, Bollywood stars, and sports giants. Everyone was on the edge of their seats throughout France vs. Argentina game because the game, which had a low-key beginning, ended up being one of the best ever in World Cup history.

From Bollywood stars to presidents to sports legends, this FIFA World Cup 2022 finale was attended by many big names. The match between France and Argentina had everyone on the edge of their seat as the match which started with a low-key turned out to be one of the greatest ever in the history of the World Cup. Argentina emerged glorious finishing the drought of 36 years. Here is the list of big celebs who attended the big game.  

Deepika Padukone 

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy on Sunday clash between Argentina and France. Deepika expressed gratitude for getting the honour to unveil the trophy which ultimately landed in Messi's hands after the phenomenal match last night. Taking to Instagram, Deepika wrote, "From unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy to witnessing one of the greatest games in sporting history, I truly couldn’t have asked for more…." 


Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan along with the legend Wayne Rooney did his signature pose during the pre-match show between France and Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The internet was abuzz with the videos and images of Shah Rukh Khan doing the pose. The Badshah of Bollywood could not keep calm while expressing his love for Messi which was evident from his Twitter session 'AskSRK'. A fan asked who are you supporting in the world Cup final tomorrow where Shah Rukh replied, "Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also." Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy promoting his film 'Pathaan'. 

Nora Fatehi 

Nora Fatehi gave a stunning performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony where she sang 'Light The Sky'. She also joined the likes of Balqees, an Emirati singer, Manal, a Moroccon pop singer and Rahma Riad, an Iraqi singer. Nora had performed earlier as well on during FIFA World Cup opening ceremony where the Bollywood sensation pulled off glamorous dance numbers on popular songs such as O Saki Saki. 

David Beckham 

England football legend David Beckham also marked his presence during FIFA World Cup 2022 finals between France and Argentina. Beckham shared selfie pictures of himself with his son. 

Elon Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk posted a plethora of updates on his Twitter account about the nail-bitting clash between France and Argentina. Musk was seen shaking his hands with everybody at lusail stadium in Doha. 

Ravi Shastri 

Indian actor Ranveer Singh and cricket legend Ravi Shastri were also present at the stadium. Shastri shared a video of himself and Ranveer from the stands where they were seen exhilarated with joy upon attending the big event in Doha. 

French President Emmanuel Macron 

French President Emmanuel Macron cheered his heart out for Mbappe and France. Macron also decorated the France team for their extraordinary performance on the pitch alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino at Lusail Stadium, Doha. Musk was also seen consoling Mbappe after France's massive defeat against Argentina. 

Mollywood stars Mohanlal and Mammootty 

Kerala’s film industry, the Mollywood, was represented by its superstars as the likes of Mohanlal and Mammootty marked their presence. 

Apart from them many other Bollywood stars and celebrities also attended the FIFA World Cup 2022 finale.  

