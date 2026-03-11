/FIFA World Cup 2026 | Will Trump allow Iran to come to US? FIFA chief Infantino says 'of course'

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino says that US President Donald Trump has assured to 'allow Iran to participate' at the upcoming Football World Cup 2026. The event is being co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico from Jun 11 to Jul 19, but Iran's participation is under doubt. Infantino's comments came amid the onoing US-Israel-Iran war which started on Feb 28 and saw Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenie dying in strikes. Earlier, Trump had said that 'he doesn't care' if Iran participated in the World Cup or not. Iran football federation chief Mehedi Taj also casted doubt the team going to the US for the World Cup.

Ever since the US-Israel-Iran war broke out last month, the Middle Eastern country's participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been under a cloud of doubt. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (Mar 11) about the situation, Infantino informed that he "spoke about the current situation in Iran".

"During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States," Infantino said.

"We all need an event like the Fifa World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the president of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that football unites the world," he added.

Where is Iran scheduled to play in US during FIFA World Cup 2026?