The US-Israel-Iran war has already put the Middle Eastern country's participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 in doubt and now Iran could face disciplinary action from the sport's governing body as well. The FIFA World Cup is scheduled to played from Jun 11 to Jul 19 and is being co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The war, which started Saturday (Feb 28), has jeopardized the participation of Iran which was also confirmed by the country's football fedration head Mehdi Taj last week. Iran, shall they decide to pull out of the tournament, however, would not be able to breath easy and as they can get banned from paticipating in the future tournaments along with a hefty fine.

What happens if Iran pulls out of FIFA World Cup 2026?

As per the FIFA rules and regulations, no member country is allowed to withdraw from the tournament after the draw and doing so can attract not only monetary penalty but other repurcussions as well. A withdrawl by a member country prompt a fine between $319,000 and $644,000 along with a slew of other form of punishment as well.

"Participating associations that withdraw at any stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 shall be required to reimburse all funds received from FIFA for the preparation of their national team, as well as any competition-related contributions received from FIFA,” the regulations state.

"The FIFA disciplinary committee may impose additional disciplinary measures, taking into account in particular the timing of the withdrawal or exclusion, the seriousness of the infringement that led to the inadmission or exclusion, possible mitigating factors and any other relevant circumstances.

"These disciplinary sanctions may include the exclusion of the association concerned from a future FIFA competition or the replacement of that association by another."

Has any country every withdrawn from FIFA World Cup?

The last instance of a country withdrawing from FIFA World Cup after the draw happened in 1950 when France and India decided not to take part in the tournament, citing travel costs.

Iran, which has played six FIFA World Cups including past three, are place with New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt in Group G for the upcoming edition. They may end up facing United States in the knockout stage if both the teams manage to advance from their respective groups.