/FIFA World Cup: Scotland First Minister Swinney steps in after fans blocked from entering US

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney has vowed to do ‘all he could’ to help Scottish football fans who were reportedly denied entry into the US for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Less than a week before their opener against Haiti in Boston, several Scottish supporters had their Electronic System of Travel Authorisation (ESTA) permit revoked. Swinney said he is in constant touch with US officials, trying to help the fans get clearance.

An ESTA is usually required for British citizens (without a visa) travelling to the US for up to 90 days.



Meanwhile, a few members of the Tartan Army, the name given to Scotland supporters, reported having their ESTAs revoked at the last minute. It led to them seeking emergency appointments with the US Embassy in London.

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"I am aware that the United States Embassy has issued advice to individuals affected by ESTA refusals, indicating that they may apply for a visa through the FIFA (football global governing body) pass system and I have asked officials to convey our hope that they can resolve this so that Scotland's fans do not miss out," Swinney told the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday (Jun 9).



"I have asked for specific representations and engagement to be taken forward with the Consul General of the United States in Scotland- that has been undertaken and we will do all that we can to help out to resolve these issues."



Last week, the UK media reported acting assistant secretary of Homeland Security, Lauren Bis, as saying that the US government has tightened ESTAs because ‘the Trump administration is enforcing immigration laws.’



"Under the Visa Waiver Program, all ESTA applications are continuously vetted against law enforcement and security databases," she said. "Travellers must provide complete and truthful information, including all criminal history."



Bis said the "failure to disclose arrests or convictions constitutes misrepresentation” and could lead to "ESTA denial, revocation, or a permanent bar from entering the United States”.



FIFA announced on Monday (Jun 8) that award-winning Somali referee Omar Artan has been dropped from officiating at the World Cup after being barred from entering the United States.