FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Playoff final: Here's all you need to know - fixtures, teams, format, live streaming

Eight teams will battle to fill the four remaining spots in the FIFA World Cup 2026 from Europe as some of the heavyweights of the game lock horns in the final of the playoff round. After a thrilling semifinal round, the likes of Italy, Sweden, Denmark and others will be out to take their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026, with the tournament set to start in less than three months' time. So ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoffs in Europe, here is all you need to know, including fixtures, format, broadcast and other key details.

What fixtures will take place in the UEFA Playoff qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Path A

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Final: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy

Path B

Final: Sweden vs Poland

Path C

Final: Kosovo vs Turkey

Path D

Final: Czech Republic vs Denmark

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When are the UEFA Playoff qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The final round of the UEFA Playoff qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on March 31.

Where will the UEFA Playoff qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 be?

Teams have been seeded for both the semifinals in each path. Teams seeded in the semifinal will host the semifinal, while draws have determined the format for the final of the final.

What is the format of the UEFA Playoff qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The UEFA Playoff qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place in a single-leg format with seeded teams hosting the match. Draws have determined the team set to host the final and are mentioned above.

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Which channel will broadcast the UEFA Playoff qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The UEFA Playoff qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Which platform will live-stream the UEFA Playoff qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The UEFA Playoff qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv App.