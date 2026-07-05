/FIFA World Cup 2026: 'I felt a slight headache,' says Tuchel ahead of England's R16 clash vs Mexico

Ahead of England’s FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Mexico, head coach Thomas Tuchel said that the high-altitude conditions at the Estadio Azteca have already affected him and expects the opening stages of the game to be especially challenging.

England face one of their toughest tests of the tournament when they take on hosts Mexico at the iconic Azteca Stadium. Along with Mexico’s outstanding home record, the venue’s high altitude is expected to make the contest even more difficult. The match will be played on Jul 6 at 5:30 AM IST.

Mexico have been nearly unbeatable at the Estadio Azteca in competitive matches. Since first playing there in 1966, they have lost only two of their 89 competitive games at the stadium, winning 70 and drawing 17.

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England will have to deal with a passionate home crowd as well as the demanding playing conditions. The stadium sits about 2,240 metres (7,220 feet) above sea level, where thinner air means lower oxygen levels and allows the ball to travel faster and farther than at lower-altitude venues.

England’s previous match against DR Congo was played at Atlanta Stadium, which is only about 312 metres above sea level.

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Speaking to Sky Sports, Tuchel said that he experienced a slight headache and had trouble sleeping after arriving, but stressed that the conditions are manageable and believes his players can adapt.

Mexico vs England Photograph: (WION)

He also warned that the first 15-20 minutes against an aggressive Mexican side would likely be the toughest period of the match.

"I felt, for example, a slight headache in the hotel room through the day, I did not sleep as well as the days before but nothing that you cannot handle and you cannot adapt. I think the players felt it in the first minutes of the training session and the longer it went they could cope with it better," Tuchel said.



"It is just what it is. We cannot physically adapt. It is just impossible. But we are here one day before to experience it at least, to not have all the first-time experience in the warm-up [for the match]. So we will have the warm-up, especially with [focus on] the flight of the ball, with a bit of shortness of breath," he added.



He also admitted that Mexico start their matches on home turf "very strong, very front-footed" and overcoming it would put them in a "good place".



"I think it is not a coincidence that Mexico start their matches normally on home turf very, very strong, very front-footed, very aggressively because I think the first 15-20 minutes will be maybe the toughest for us. Once we overcome that I think we are in a good place," he signed off.