/FIFA World Cup 2026: How AI, concerts and fan festivals are transforming the tournament beyond football

The FIFA World Cup has long been regarded as the biggest event in global football, attracting billions of viewers and generating unmatched sporting drama. But for FIFA, the 2026 edition represents something even bigger. As the tournament prepares to expand across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, football's governing body is pursuing an ambitious vision that stretches far beyond the boundaries of sport.

The goal is clear: transform the World Cup from a traditional football competition into a year-defining global entertainment phenomenon capable of competing with the world's largest media, cultural, and entertainment events. With 48 teams, 104 matches, and an expected audience in the billions, FIFA sees World Cup 2026 as an opportunity to create what industry experts describe as a ‘transnational entertainment and commercial platform’, one that mixes football, music, technology, celebrity culture, and immersive fan experiences into a single global spectacle.

From a football tournament to a global entertainment platform

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The modern sports industry is no longer competing solely against rival sporting events. Today's audiences divide their attention among streaming platforms, social media, gaming, concerts, and countless forms of digital entertainment. Recognising this shift, FIFA has increasingly focused on positioning the World Cup as a cultural event rather than simply a sporting competition.

The 2026 tournament will be staged across three countries and 16 host cities, creating an unprecedented opportunity to deliver entertainment experiences at a scale never before seen in football. FIFA's strategy centres on turning the World Cup into a month-long festival that remains active both inside and outside stadiums.

Large-scale fan festivals, live performances, cultural showcases, and digital engagement initiatives are expected to keep fans connected to the tournament around the clock. Rather than focusing exclusively on the 90 minutes of action on the pitch, FIFA wants supporters to experience the World Cup as an all-encompassing entertainment journey.

This approach also reflects the growing commercial value of global sporting events. By expanding beyond football, FIFA can attract new audiences, increase sponsorship opportunities, and strengthen the World Cup's position as one of the most valuable entertainment brands in the world.

Why FIFA wants every match to feel like a Super Bowl

One of the most striking elements of FIFA's strategy is its adoption of what many industry observers call the ‘Super Bowl model’.

The NFL's Super Bowl has evolved into far more than a championship game. It is now a cultural event that combines elite sport with blockbuster entertainment, celebrity appearances, concerts, and massive global media coverage. FIFA appears to be drawing inspiration from this formula.

With 104 matches scheduled during the expanded tournament, officials have reportedly described the event as ‘104 Super Bowls’, highlighting their ambition to make every matchday feel like a major entertainment occasion. Opening ceremonies are expected to feature elaborate productions, while pre-match entertainment will incorporate music, visual storytelling, pyrotechnics, and immersive stadium experiences. Simultaneous concerts and fan events across host cities could further amplify the festival atmosphere.

The tournament's official music initiatives, celebrity collaborations, and live performances are designed to broaden the World Cup's appeal beyond traditional football audiences. By integrating entertainment into every layer of the event, FIFA hopes to create a cultural moment that resonates across generations and geographical boundaries.

AI, fan festivals, and immersive experiences to transform the World Cup

Technology is another cornerstone of FIFA's vision for 2026. The governing body is investing heavily in advanced digital experiences aimed at bringing fans closer to the action than ever before. Artificial intelligence is expected to play a major role in broadcasting and content production, enabling richer storytelling and more personalised viewing experiences. Among the innovations being explored are AI-powered visualisations and enhanced match analysis tools that can provide viewers with deeper insights into the game. FIFA and its technology partners have also showcased concepts such as ‘Referee View’, which uses stabilised body-camera footage to offer a first-person perspective of match action.

These innovations are designed to blur the line between watching football and experiencing it. Meanwhile, host cities will serve as entertainment hubs throughout the tournament. Massive fan festivals, interactive installations, digital activations, and cultural celebrations are expected to provide continuous engagement even on non-match days. The combination of physical experiences and digital interaction reflects FIFA's broader objective of creating a truly immersive event that reaches audiences wherever they are, inside stadiums, at fan zones, or watching from home.

Building the future of global sports entertainment

The 2026 FIFA World Cup may ultimately be remembered as a turning point for the sports industry. Football will remain at the heart of the tournament, but FIFA's broader ambition is to redefine how global audiences engage with major sporting events. By combining world-class competition with entertainment, technology, and cultural experiences, the organisation is seeking to create a model that extends beyond football and sets a new benchmark for international events.