/FIFA World Cup 2026: Zee Entertainment secures 12+ brand partners across key categories

Strengthening the growing popularity of football and the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (Z) has partnered with more than 12 leading brands across key sectors, including automotive, FMCG, BFSI, beverages, technology, lifestyle, and more. Leading the sponsorship lineup are Mahindra as the Co-Presenting Sponsor and Diageo as the Co-Powered By Sponsor. The tournament has also attracted prominent brands such as Apple, Pernod Ricard, and Mondelez, among several others, across multiple platforms.

The strong response from advertisers reflects the appeal of Zee Entertainment’s integrated media ecosystem, which offers customized, high-impact marketing solutions and engagement opportunities across both linear television and digital platforms. With over 12 brand partners already confirmed and ongoing discussions with additional advertisers, Zee Entertainment has built significant commercial momentum ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The company’s sports broadcasting network, Unite8 Sports, along with its digital entertainment platform Zee5, will work together to maximize audience reach and fan engagement during the global football spectacle. Through tailored packages spanning television, digital, connected TV (CTV), social media, and on-ground activations, brands will gain access to highly engaged football audiences at scale. Zee5 and Unite8 Sports have developed a comprehensive cross-platform strategy that allows advertisers to connect with fans throughout their journey via live match integrations, studio programming, digital innovations, fan-centric storytelling, and experiential activations in key markets.

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This integrated approach is designed to deliver value across every stage of the consumer journey, from awareness and consideration to engagement and advocacy. By leveraging the combined strengths of Unite8 Sports and Zee5, brands can ensure consistent visibility, audience reach, and engagement across platforms while creating customized campaigns aligned with specific business objectives and target audiences.

Speaking about the associations, Sandeep Mehrotra, Chief Operating Officer, Advertisement Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said, “We are delighted to garner an extremely encouraging response from brands across categories, which further reflects the immense potential of football and the FIFA World Cup 2026, as a key sport in India. Leveraging the robust capabilities across our linear and digital platforms, we have built an unmatched offering for advertisers that enables them to be a part of the entire fan journey, from discovery to engagement. Our integrated model is aimed at delivering stronger brand recall and measurable outcomes that combine scale with storytelling. We remain confident that the FIFA World Cup 2026 on ‘Z’ will set a new benchmark for sports monetization across the country.”

The company continues to engage with additional brands across automotive, FMCG, BFSI, beverages, technology, lifestyle, and other sectors. With a growing roster of advertisers, Zee Entertainment is well-positioned to make FIFA World Cup 2026 a landmark event for both viewers and brand partners while expanding football’s reach and enhancing the fan viewing experience across India.

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