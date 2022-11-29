FIFA World Cup 2022: Politically charged pitch prepared ahead of US-Iran match

There are several intriguing plotlines currently unfolding in the FIFA World Cup. However, none is as tense as the USA-Iran match, scheduled to take place later tonight. The countries severed diplomatic ties nearly 40 years ago, yet the fight on the pitch threatens to spill outside.

In the current situation, Qatar finds itself in a quandary. Doha has strong ties with Washington and remains on friendly terms with Tehran as well. It has promised to beef up security to the extent that nothing untoward happens before, during or after the match.

However, the fans are worried about the match and how the situation might quickly turn pear-shaped despite the best arrangements.

“I will not attend the game on Tuesday since I do not feel safe in Qatar. Qatar is conducting the same censorship system as what is going on in Iran. Also, FIFA is to take the blame,” an Iranian-Canadian citizen was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Adding fuel to fire, the US Soccer Federation (USSF) on Sunday posted a modified Iranian flag in one of its social media posts, triggering a response from the Iranian side which complained to FIFA.

The now-deleted post showed the Group B table in which USA and Iran have been drawn together. The post carried the correct flags of all countries in the group, barring Iran whose flag's green, white and red colours were present without the emblem of the Islamic Republic.

The wave of protests continued on Monday when a man brought the Portugal-Uruguay game to a halt after invading the pitch with a rainbow flag, wearing a Superman T-shirt with the message “RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN" and “SAVE UKRAINE” written on it.

Western countries have long accused Iran of developing nuclear weapons - a claim that Tehran has repeatedly denied. The USA has led the charge on the issue.

A couple of weeks back, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) passed a resolution censuring Iran over insufficient cooperation with the agency. Washington was one of the prominent voices that brought the resolution forward.

The two countries last met on one world stage during the 1998 World Cup. Dubbed the 'mother of all football matches', the Islamic Republic came out on top with a 2-1 scoreline.

(With inputs from agencies)