FIFA World Cup 2022 - Points table, team standings of all groups after day 10

Day 10 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 saw three teams qualifying for the knockout stages. Senegal became the second team after the Netherlands to qualify from Group A while from Group B England and the USA stormed their way through. In a do-or-die match between Senegal and Ecuador, Senegal put out a better performance to beat their African counterpart. On the other hand, England, who were already with the points and goal difference, crushed their neighbours Wales 3-0 at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Group B. In the second match between the USA and Iran, the North American nation won the contest through Christian Pulisic's solo goal.

Now just ahead of the start of day 11 in FIFA World Cup 2022, let’s have a look at the points table –

Group A

From Group A, the two teams that have qualified for the Round of 16 are the Netherlands and Senegal.

Here are the points table and team standings of Group A.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Netherlands (Q) 3 2 0 1 7 Senegal (Q) 3 2 1 0 6 Ecuador 3 1 1 1 4 Qatar 3 0 3 0

Group B

From Group B, England and the USA have advanced through while Iran and Wales are knocked out.

Here are the points table and team standings of Group B.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points England (Q) 3 2 0 1 7 USA (Q) 3 1 0 2 5 Iran 3 1 2 0 3 Wales 3 0 2 1 1

Group C

Group C is still open with Poland, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia all in line to make it to the Round of 16.

Here are the points table and team standings of Group C.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Poland 2 1 0 1 4 Argentina 2 1 1 0 3 Saudi Arabia 2 1 1 0 3 Mexico 2 0 1 1 1

Group D

The fate of one of the four teams - France is decided, however, the other spot is up for grabs.

Here are the points table and team standings of Group D.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points France (Q) 2 2 0 0 6 Australia 2 1 1 0 3 Denmark 2 0 1 1 1 Tunisia 2 0 1 1 1

Group E

Group E had some really great matches and even better results. With two spots available, it will be interesting to see who goes through.

Here are the points table and team standings of Group E.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Spain 2 1 0 1 4 Japan 2 1 1 0 3 Costa Rica 2 1 1 0 3 Germany 2 0 1 1 1

Group F

Talent wise one of the best groups, Group F has Croatia and Morocco leading the chart while Belgium not staying too much behind. Doors of qualification are still open in this group.

Here are the points table and team standings of Group F.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Croatia 2 1 0 1 4 Morocco 2 1 0 1 4 Belgium 2 1 1 0 3 Canada 2 0 2 0 0

Group G

Brazil is the only team to have advanced to the next round while Switzerland have its eyes set on the second available spot.

Here are the points table and team standings of Group G.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Brazil (Q) 2 2 0 0 6 Switzerland 2 1 1 0 3 Cameroon 2 0 1 1 1 Serbia 2 0 1 1 1

Group H

In Group H, Portugal has punched its ticket for the knockouts with two successive wins while Ghana stand a chance to make the second spot of its own.

Here are the points table and team standings of Group H.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Portugal (Q) 2 2 0 0 6 Ghana 2 1 1 0 3 South Korea 2 0 1 1 1 Uruguay 2 0 1 1 1