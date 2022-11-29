FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs. Qatar match predictions, preview, head to head, points table and lineups

Cody Gakpo's second World Cup goal gave Louis van Gaal's team the lead against Ecuador. However, Enner Valencia equalised the score early in the second half, and the two teams ended up sharing the victory. This means that Holland still has work to do if they hope to advance further in the tournament. Van Gaal's team would advance to the round of 16 if they defeated Qatar or drew with them. They would also advance if Ecuador defeated Senegal. The Netherlands won't want to take any chances with their advancement, but it would be shocking if they weren't able to advance from this spot.

The host nation, Qatar, was ousted from the competition in the group stage after losing its first two games to Senegal and Ecuador. On November 20, Ecuador defeated Felix Sanchez's team 2-0 to begin their Group A campaign. On Friday, Senegal defeated them 3-1 in their second encounter of the competition. Senegal defeated Qatar in their match in the 78th minute to reduce the deficit, but Aliou Cisse's team went on to win all three points with a goal in the 84th, leaving the host nation with nothing to play for in what would be their final game of the 2022 campaign.

Qatar vs. Netherlands Head to Head

Qatar has never played Netherlands in an international game; so, they will make further history on Tuesday, and it would be a significant accomplishment if they were able to win at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. In their last game, Qatar will be motivated to give their fans something to cheer about, but it is tough for us to predict a result other than a victory for the Netherlands. Since Van Gaal's team has performed admirably throughout the competition, we fully anticipate them to finish Group A with seven points.

When selecting his starting lineup for Tuesday's match against Qatar, Netherlands manager Van Gaal must make a lot of important choices. As he works to recover from an injury, Memphis Depay has now made two appearances off the bench in the competition. However, the Barcelona forward may start this match.

Netherlands vs. Qatar points table

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost Points 1 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 4 2 Ecuador 2 1 1 0 4 3 Senegal 2 1 0 1 3 4 Qatar 2 0 0 2 0

Netherlands predicted lineup: Noppert; Ake, Timber, Van Dijk; Dumfries, Blind, Berghuis, F de Jong; Gakpo; Memphis, Bergwijn

Qatar predicted lineup: Barsham; Hassan, Miguel, Khoukhi; Mohammad, Al-Haydos, Hatem, Madibo, Ahmed; Ali, Muntari

Netherlands vs. Qatar kickoff date, time and place

Netherlands vs. Qatar will lock horns at Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, Qatar at 8:30 PM IST.