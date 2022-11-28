FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon vs. Serbia match predictions, preview, time and lineups

Cameroon and Serbia, two opponents from Group G who were both defeated in their opening matches of the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022, meet on Monday for a pivotal match. The Indomitable Lions were defeated by Switzerland on Thursday, but their European counterparts were humiliated by the Selecao, despite holding them off for an hour. They lost 2-0. Check the latest on Cameroon and Serbia form, Head to Head, prediction, preview and lineups.

Cameroon Form at FIFA World Cup 2022

In the first half of their Group G opening against higher-ranked opponents, Cameroon was able to hold them off, but a goal from Yaounde-born Breel Embolo in the 48th minute was the game-winner for Switzerland. As a result, the West African country has yet to claim a World Cup title since 2002, when Samuel Eto'o, who is currently the head of the Cameroonian Football Federation, scored the final goal for his nation on the international arena. They have also dropped eight straight World Cup games after their opening-day defeat, so they now aim to avoid tying Mexico's regrettable mark of nine in that regard. Despite placing third in this year's Africa Cup of Nations, the Indomitable Lions have been off of form ever since, winning only one of their previous six matches, and that victory came against Burundi.

Serbia Form at FIFA World Cup 2022

Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 in their inaugural match at Lusail Stadium on Thursday, leaving Serbia with no points. Richarlison's goals in the second half clinched the victory and handed Serbia only its third defeat in the previous 17 matches. Dragan Stojkovic, the squad's coach, lamented that several of his key players weren't fit enough to participate. However, he also admitted that his team had fallen to the superior team. Serbia has lost eight of its 10 World Cup games in total, the most losses of any European country, after exiting at the group stage in each of their previous three finals trips since attaining independence.

Cameroon vs. Serbia Head to Head

Serbia has a history of scoring frequently, and after being shut out by a World Cup favourite in their opening game, they may now return to form by scoring many goals against weaker competition. Cameroon seldom makes mistakes on defence, but they occasionally have to press for three points, which gives the Eagles' skilled players a chance to score.

Cameroon vs. Serbia kickoff date, time and place

Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia will be kicked off at Al Janoub stadium in Al Wakrah in Qatar. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST timings.

Cameroon predicted lineup: Onana; Fai, Castelletto, N'Koulou, Tolo; Ondoua, Anguissa, Hongla; Mbeumo, Toko Ekambi, Choupo-Moting

Serbia predicted lineup: V. Milinkovic-Savic; Pavlovic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic; Gudelj, Zivkovic, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Mladenovic; Tadic