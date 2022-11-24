FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch Switzerland vs Cameroon?

The action continues in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, in Qatar, after lots of action on Wednesday (November 23). On Thursday (November 24), Switzerland take on Cameroon in Group C and both sides will be eyeing a win in their respective tournament openers as they are placed in a tough group, along with power-packed Brazil and Serbia.

The pressure will be on Cameroon to get off the mark and claim all three points from their face-off versus the Swiss line-up. In their last two World Cup appearances, in 2010 and 2014, they lost all their three games each and, thus, they will have to be on their toes in their first game of the tournament in Qatar. The Swiss, on the other hand, are in a much better space, having topped the qualifying round and also impressing one and all in the Nations League where they beat teams like Portugal, Spain and Czech Republic. They also reached the quarter-finals in the Euro 2020 and, thus, will be confident to get past Cameroon.

Here's everything to know about the Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup 2022 clash:

When is the Switzerland vs Cameroon match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture, from Group C, will take place at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The clash will kickoff at 15:30 PM IST on Thursday (November 24).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?