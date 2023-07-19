FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Live: Where & how to watch the quadrennial event live for free in India, US and UK

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 LIVE: Australia and New Zealand will co-host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, starting Thursday, July 20. The teams have assembled at the venue, and the tournament will kickstart with New Zealand taking on Norway at Eden Park, Auckland. For the second match, Australia will lock horns with Ireland in Sydney. Sydney will also host the final game of the tournament on August 20. The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup marks the commencement of the expanded version of the competition, with 32 teams battling for the ultimate trophy. United States will enter the championship as the two-time winners seeking a three-peat. They have been the most successful team in the history of the FIFA Women's World Cup, with four titles.

Here's everything you need to know about the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, including how to watch the live telecast of the matches for free.

How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Live telecast for free in India

DD Sports has bagged the rights to telecast the FIFA Women's World Cup Live in India. Thus, football fans can watch the live telecast of FIFA Women's World Cup matches on the DD Sports TV channel.

Furthermore, the FanCode app and website will broadcast the FIFA Women's World Cup matches. Fans can watch the tournament by purchasing a subscription. The monthly subscription for FanCode is ₹199/month or ₹699/year. To get the FanCode subscription for free, one can use the Flipkart super coins on the app.

How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Live telecast in the United States

Fox has the right to telecast the Women's Football World Cup 2023. Thus, football fans in the United States can watch the FIFA Women's World Cup on Fox and FS1 in English. Both are available via regular cable TV, but also on Fubo (from $74.99 per month), YouTube TV ($64.99pm for three months, then $72.99pm) and Hulu+ ($69.99 per month). The Spanish broadcast will be available on Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo.

How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Live telecast in the United Kingdom

The BBC and ITV will telecast the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. The two networks have divided the televising rights of the 64 matches. The BBC will also provide live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra.

(With inputs from agencies)