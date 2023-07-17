FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Check date, schedule, groups, fixtures, venues & all you need to know

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will begin on June 20. Australia and New Zealand will co-host the most prominent competition in women's football. The date of the final match is August 20. The US has won the title four times, and Germany twice. Norway and Japan have won the tournament once each.

When the first Women's Football World Cup took place in 1991, it lacked recognition. The matches only lasted 80 minutes, and they had a single sponsor. However, the success of FIFA has enhanced the global image of women's football.

The upcoming ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup will feature 32 teams. The tournament will kick off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20. Women's football has significant presence in Australia, where the Matildas are very famous. The tickets for the final and semi-final matches are already all gone.

Here's everything you need to know about the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Groups The 32 teams participating in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be divided into eight groups. Here's the list of the groups from A to H.

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

Group C

Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia

Japan

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China

Group E

USA

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

Korea Republic FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Schedule The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will begin on July 20 and end on August 20. Here's the schedule for the Women's World Cup 2023.

July 20

Group A – New Zealand v Norway, Eden Park (Auckland)

Group B – Australia v Republic of Ireland ﻿20:00, Stadium Australia (Sydney)

July 21

Group B – Nigeria v Canada, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

Group A – Philippines v Switzerland, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Group C – Spain v Costa Rica, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

July 22

Group E – USA v Vietnam, Eden Park (Auckland)

Group C – Zambia v Japan, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

Group D – England v Haiti, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

Group D – Denmark v China PR, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

July 23

Group G – Sweden v South Africa, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Group E – Netherlands v Portugal, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Group F – France v Jamaica, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

July 24

Group G – Italy v Argentina, Eden Park (Auckland)

Group H – Germany v Morocco, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

Group F – Brazil v Panama, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adelaide/Tarntanya)

July 25

Group H – Colombia v Korea Republic, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

Group A – New Zealand v Philippines, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Group A – Switzerland v Norway, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

July 26

Group C – Japan v Costa Rica, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Group C – Spain v Zambia, Eden Park (Auckland)

Group B – Canada v Republic of Ireland, ﻿Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

July 27

Group E – USA v Netherlands, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Group E – Portugal v Vietnam, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

Group B – Australia v Nigeria, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

July 28

Group G – Argentina v South Africa, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Group D – England v Denmark, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

Group D – China PR v Haiti, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adelaide)

July 29

Group G – Sweden v Italy, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Group F – France v Brazil, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

Group F – Panama v Jamaica, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

July 30

Group H – Korea Republic v Morocco, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adelaide)

Group A – Norway v Philippines, Eden Park (Auckland)

Group A – Switzerland v New Zealand, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Group H – Germany v Colombia, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

July 31

Group C – Japan v Spain, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Group C – Costa Rica v Zambia, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

Group B – Canada v Australia, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

Group B – Republic of Ireland v Nigeria, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

August 1

Group E – Portugal v USA, Eden Park (Auckland)

Group E – Vietnam v Netherlands, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Group D – Haiti v Denmark, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

Group D – China PR v England, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adelaide)

August 2

Group G – South Africa v Italy, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Group G – Argentina v Sweden, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

Group F – Panama v France, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

Group F – Jamaica v Brazil, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

August 3

Group H – Korea Republic v Germany, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

Group H – Morocco v Colombia, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth) FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Venues The teams will square off at multiple venues in Australia and New Zealand. Here's the list of venues that will host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Brisbane Stadium – Brisbane, Australia

Dunedin Stadium – Dunedin, New Zealand

Eden Park – Auckland, New Zealand

Hindmarsh Stadium – Adelaide, Australia

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium – Melbourne, Australia

Perth Rectangular Stadium – Perth, Australia

Stadium Australia – Sydney, Australia

Sydney Football Stadium – Sydney, Australia

Waikato Stadium – Hamilton, New Zealand

Wellington Regional Stadium – Wellington, New Zealand

(With inputs from agencies)