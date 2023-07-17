FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Check date, schedule, groups, fixtures, venues & all you need to know
When the first Women's Football World Cup took place in 1991, it lacked recognition. The matches only lasted 80 minutes, and they had a single sponsor. However, the success of FIFA has enhanced the global image of women's football.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will begin on June 20. Australia and New Zealand will co-host the most prominent competition in women's football. The date of the final match is August 20. The US has won the title four times, and Germany twice. Norway and Japan have won the tournament once each.
The upcoming ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup will feature 32 teams. The tournament will kick off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20. Women's football has significant presence in Australia, where the Matildas are very famous. The tickets for the final and semi-final matches are already all gone.
Here's everything you need to know about the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Groups
The 32 teams participating in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be divided into eight groups. Here's the list of the groups from A to H.
Group A
New Zealand
Norway
Philippines
Switzerland
Group B
Australia
Republic of Ireland
Nigeria
Canada
Group C
Spain
Costa Rica
Zambia
Japan
Group D
England
Haiti
Denmark
China
Group E
USA
Vietnam
Netherlands
Portugal
Group F
France
Jamaica
Brazil
Panama
Group G
Sweden
South Africa
Italy
Argentina
Group H
Germany
Morocco
Colombia
Korea Republic
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Schedule
The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will begin on July 20 and end on August 20. Here's the schedule for the Women's World Cup 2023.
July 20
Group A – New Zealand v Norway, Eden Park (Auckland)
Group B – Australia v Republic of Ireland 20:00, Stadium Australia (Sydney)
July 21
Group B – Nigeria v Canada, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)
Group A – Philippines v Switzerland, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)
Group C – Spain v Costa Rica, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)
July 22
Group E – USA v Vietnam, Eden Park (Auckland)
Group C – Zambia v Japan, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)
Group D – England v Haiti, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)
Group D – Denmark v China PR, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)
July 23
Group G – Sweden v South Africa, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)
Group E – Netherlands v Portugal, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)
Group F – France v Jamaica, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)
July 24
Group G – Italy v Argentina, Eden Park (Auckland)
Group H – Germany v Morocco, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)
Group F – Brazil v Panama, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adelaide/Tarntanya)
July 25
Group H – Colombia v Korea Republic, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)
Group A – New Zealand v Philippines, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)
Group A – Switzerland v Norway, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)
July 26
Group C – Japan v Costa Rica, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)
Group C – Spain v Zambia, Eden Park (Auckland)
Group B – Canada v Republic of Ireland, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)
July 27
Group E – USA v Netherlands, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)
Group E – Portugal v Vietnam, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)
Group B – Australia v Nigeria, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)
July 28
Group G – Argentina v South Africa, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)
Group D – England v Denmark, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)
Group D – China PR v Haiti, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adelaide)
July 29
Group G – Sweden v Italy, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)
Group F – France v Brazil, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)
Group F – Panama v Jamaica, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)
July 30
Group H – Korea Republic v Morocco, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adelaide)
Group A – Norway v Philippines, Eden Park (Auckland)
Group A – Switzerland v New Zealand, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)
Group H – Germany v Colombia, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)
July 31
Group C – Japan v Spain, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)
Group C – Costa Rica v Zambia, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)
Group B – Canada v Australia, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)
Group B – Republic of Ireland v Nigeria, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)
August 1
Group E – Portugal v USA, Eden Park (Auckland)
Group E – Vietnam v Netherlands, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)
Group D – Haiti v Denmark, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)
Group D – China PR v England, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adelaide)
August 2
Group G – South Africa v Italy, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)
Group G – Argentina v Sweden, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)
Group F – Panama v France, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)
Group F – Jamaica v Brazil, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)
August 3
Group H – Korea Republic v Germany, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)
Group H – Morocco v Colombia, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Venues
The teams will square off at multiple venues in Australia and New Zealand. Here's the list of venues that will host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.
Brisbane Stadium – Brisbane, Australia
Dunedin Stadium – Dunedin, New Zealand
Eden Park – Auckland, New Zealand
Hindmarsh Stadium – Adelaide, Australia
Melbourne Rectangular Stadium – Melbourne, Australia
Perth Rectangular Stadium – Perth, Australia
Stadium Australia – Sydney, Australia
Sydney Football Stadium – Sydney, Australia
Waikato Stadium – Hamilton, New Zealand
Wellington Regional Stadium – Wellington, New Zealand
(With inputs from agencies)
