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FIFA WC 2026, Norway vs France: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 17:29 IST | Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 17:29 IST
FIFA WC 2026, Norway vs France: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

As the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Norway and France approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

Norway and France will face each other at Gillette Stadium on Saturday (IST) in their final Group I match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Norway earned an exciting 3-2 win over Senegal, while France comfortably defeated Iraq 3-0 in their previous games. Both teams have already qualified, but the winner of this match is likely to finish at the top of the group.

Norway are playing in their fourth World Cup and their first since 1998. They have impressed so far by winning both of their group matches. However, they are second in Group I because France have a better goal difference. A win against France would see Norway finish in first place.

France, runners-up in 2022 and World Cup champions in 2018, have once again shown why they are among the strongest teams in the tournament. They only need a draw to secure first place in the group.

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As the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Portugal and Uzbekistan approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

Norway vs France, FIFA 2026: Key details

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  • Date and kick-off time: Saturday (Jun 27), 12:30 AM (IST)
  • Venue: Boston Stadium
  • Referee: Michael Oliver

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Which TV channel will broadcast the Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Norway and France will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Norway and France will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app (https://www.zee5.com/).

Predicted XI's

Norway predicted XI: Nyland (goalkeeper), Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe, Aursnes, Berge, Odegaard, Nusa, Haaland and Sorloth

France predicted XI: Maignan (goalkeeper), Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T Hernandez, Tchouameni, Kante, Rabiot, Dembele, Mbappe and Barcola

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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