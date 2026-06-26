/FIFA WC 2026, Norway vs France: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Norway and France will face each other at Gillette Stadium on Saturday (IST) in their final Group I match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Norway earned an exciting 3-2 win over Senegal, while France comfortably defeated Iraq 3-0 in their previous games. Both teams have already qualified, but the winner of this match is likely to finish at the top of the group.

Norway are playing in their fourth World Cup and their first since 1998. They have impressed so far by winning both of their group matches. However, they are second in Group I because France have a better goal difference. A win against France would see Norway finish in first place.

France, runners-up in 2022 and World Cup champions in 2018, have once again shown why they are among the strongest teams in the tournament. They only need a draw to secure first place in the group.

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As the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Portugal and Uzbekistan approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

Also Read - Why FIFA is giving Muslim players a different POTM award at World Cup 2026

Norway vs France, FIFA 2026: Key details

Date and kick-off time: Saturday (Jun 27), 12:30 AM (IST)

Saturday (Jun 27), 12:30 AM (IST) Venue: Boston Stadium

Boston Stadium Referee: Michael Oliver

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Which TV channel will broadcast the Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Norway and France will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Norway and France will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app (https://www.zee5.com/).

Predicted XI's

Norway predicted XI: Nyland (goalkeeper), Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe, Aursnes, Berge, Odegaard, Nusa, Haaland and Sorloth