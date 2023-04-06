FIFA Rankings: Lionel Messi's Argentina back at summit after six years; rewarded for WC-winning campaign

Lionel Messi’s Argentina have reached the top of the summit in the latest FIFA Rankings having won the World Cup in Qatar in December. The team has also started 2023 on a high with an unbeaten run so far while their success in Qatar was a primary reason for reaching the top. The latest rankings saw the South American side return to the top after six years as they leapfrogged Kylian Mbappe’s France.

Argentina’s impressive run

While the three-time World champions won two friendlies last month, it was their South American counterparts Brazil who lost and paved way for them to reach the top. Argentina’s two wins in friendlies last month ended the one-year run at the top for Brazil, which lost at Morocco 2-1 and fell to No. 3.

2018 World champions France, are second in the standings having started their Euro 2024 qualifier on the front foot. France won back-to-back European Championship qualifiers against the Netherlands and Ireland.

Brazil are third in the rank as they will try to improve their position in the World Cup qualifiers for 2026. Brazil are also likely to pursue Carlo Ancelotti as their manager with him keen on the job according to some reports. Belgium are at No. 4, with England next after two wins including beating Italy.

ALSO READ | IPL 2023 Updated points table: GT remain atop after PBKS edge past RR in a thriller

Elsewhere in the globe

The top 10 includes only two South American sides while the rest are all European Nations. World Cup surprise package Morocco are the highest placed African nation and are 11th in the standings, USA are the highest ranked North American side and reside at 13th place. Japan are 20th in the latest rankings and remain the highest-ranked side from Asia.

Interestingly, the 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar are 61st in the rankings while on the flip side European champions Italy are 8th.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE