FIFA rankings: Argentina not the no. 1 ranked team despite winning the World Cup. Know why.

Argentina might be the World Cup champions but they are still not the world's no. 1 ranked team, according to newly updated FIFA rankings.

As soon as the rankings were released, the netizens, especially Argentinian fans found themselves scratching their heads as to what Argentina needed to do to catapult itself to the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Argentina's South American rival Brazil, despite crashing out of the World Cup at the quarterfinal stage have managed to hold on to the numero uno position. The Selecao have been perched atop the ranking table since February.

Brazil won three and lost two games at the WC while Argentina won four games, lost one against Saudi Arabia while emerging victorious in two after penalty shootouts.

According to FIFA ranking rules, a win inside the regulation time or even before the end of two extra-time quarters carries additional FIFA ranking points. If Argentina had won its two penalty shootout matches inside the regulation time, it would have been crowned the no. 1 in the rankings.

Argentina have won two international titles in the space of last year - the Copa America in Brazil and now the World Cup in Qatar. However, they still need to amass a few more victories to nudge ahead of Brazil.

France, the runner-ups at the World Cup are behind Argentina on the third place while Belgium have tumbled two ranking positions to land on fourth after making a league stage exit.

Argentina in the WC final

Argentina beat France in the World Cup final on Sunday on penalties after the game ended 3-3 at the end of extra time. Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez put in another incredible shift during the shootout as he managed to keep two France players at bay and

Earlier, it was Argentina's talisman Lionel Messi that scored twice to put his team on the cusp of a victory before 23-year-old Kylian Mbappe stepped up and managed to take the game to the very end.

New FIFA ranking top 20: 1. Brazil 2. Argentina 3. France 4. Belgium 5. England 6. Netherlands 7. Croatia 8. Italy 9. Portugal 10. Spain 11. Morocco 12. Switzerland 13. USA 14. Germany 15. Mexico 16. Uruguay 17. Colombia 18. Denmark 19. Senegal 20. Japan.

