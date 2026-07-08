/FIFA=Fixing it for Argentina? Referee decisions in Egypt match kick up a storm

The biggest loser from Argentina's dramatic victory over Egypt wasn't Egypt. It was FIFA. A World Cup should leave the footballing world talking about moments of brilliance, tactical masterclasses and unforgettable goals. Instead, yet another Argentina match has ended with social media consumed by refereeing decisions, VAR interventions and one question that refuses to go away: Has FIFA lost control of the narrative surrounding its own tournament?

France vs Morocco Photograph: (WION)

Within minutes of the final whistle, one phrase had taken over social media platforms across the globe, 'FIFA = Fixing It for Argentina." It is a serious accusation. It is also one that FIFA can no longer afford to dismiss as mere internet outrage. Because this debate is no longer about one controversial decision. It is about a growing perception that football's governing body has failed to convince millions of fans that the world's biggest tournament is being officiated consistently and transparently. The Argentina-Egypt Round of 16 clash only added fuel to that fire.

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Several incidents have become the subject of intense debate. Egypt were left furious after a series of decisions that many supporters and pundits believed went against them. A foul in the build-up was not awarded. Egypt's second goal was eventually ruled out following VAR intervention, prompting fresh arguments over consistency and the threshold for overturning on-field decisions. Then came the defining flashpoint of the night, a strong appeal for a penalty after Mohamed Salah went down inside the box. The referee waved play on, VAR did not recommend a review, and moments later Argentina completed a dramatic comeback to seal victory.

Football has always been a game of opinions. Referees will make mistakes. VAR was never expected to eliminate controversy entirely. But VAR was introduced to reduce clear and obvious errors. It was supposed to increase confidence in refereeing decisions, not deepen distrust. Instead, every controversial Argentina match seems to leave supporters asking more questions than answers. This was not the first time Argentina's campaign has found itself at the centre of officiating debate.

Earlier in the tournament, Lionel Messi escaped significant disciplinary action following an incident that many believed deserved at least a booking. Throughout Argentina's campaign, several challenges and refereeing calls have been dissected endlessly online, with fans arguing that similar incidents involving other teams have been punished more severely. Any one of these moments, viewed in isolation, can be defended or criticised. Together, however, they have created something far more damaging: a perception problem. And perception matters.

Sport survives because people believe the contest is fair. Fans accept defeat. They accept missed chances. They even accept refereeing mistakes. What they struggle to accept is inconsistency, especially when it appears to benefit the same team repeatedly on football's biggest stage. Whether those perceptions are ultimately justified is almost beside the point. The fact that millions of football supporters are asking these questions after successive Argentina matches should concern FIFA more than anyone else. Because once trust begins to disappear, every future decision is viewed through a lens of suspicion.

That is exactly where the World Cup finds itself today. The frustration is not directed solely at the referee on the pitch. It extends to FIFA's overall handling of officiating. One of the biggest criticisms of the governing body is its lack of transparency. Why are controversial VAR decisions rarely explained in detail? Why are supporters expected to simply accept outcomes without hearing the discussions that led to them? Why do similar incidents appear to receive different interpretations from one match to another?

Why is there so little public accountability when refereeing decisions become the biggest story of the tournament? Other sports have increasingly embraced transparency, releasing official explanations or conversations that help supporters understand why a decision was reached. Football still asks fans to trust a process they are rarely allowed to see. That silence creates a vacuum.

And in that vacuum, speculation flourishes. It is also important to remember that none of this is Argentina's responsibility. Argentina can only play the match in front of them. They do not appoint referees. They do not operate VAR. They do not decide which incidents are reviewed and which are ignored. Their players deserve credit for their resilience, quality and ability to capitalize on opportunities.

The responsibility for maintaining confidence in the integrity of the competition lies with FIFA and its officiating structures. That is precisely why the governing body cannot simply dismiss the latest controversy as another emotional reaction from disappointed supporters. Every major refereeing controversy chips away at the credibility of the tournament. Every unexplained VAR intervention raises fresh doubts. Every perceived inconsistency gives oxygen to another conspiracy theory.

And when those moments continue to occur in matches involving the defending world champions, the scrutiny only intensifies.

Football should never reach a point where referees dominate conversations more than players. Yet that is exactly what has happened. Instead of discussing Argentina's comeback, Mohamed Salah's performance or the tactical battle between two talented sides, the football world has spent the last 24 hours debating officiating decisions. That should alarm FIFA.

The World Cup is the pinnacle of the sport. It deserves refereeing that inspires confidence rather than controversy, transparency rather than silence, and consistency rather than confusion. Perhaps every disputed decision in Argentina's favour can be explained individually. Perhaps each one has a legitimate interpretation under the Laws of the Game. If that is the case, FIFA should have nothing to fear from greater openness.

Release clearer explanations. Improve communication around VAR. Hold officials publicly accountable when mistakes occur. Give supporters reasons to trust the process instead of expecting blind faith. Because if football's biggest governing body fails to address the growing crisis of confidence surrounding its officiating, the debate will only become louder. And when millions of supporters leave a World Cup match talking about referees instead of football, FIFA has already lost something far more valuable than a public relations battle. It has lost the confidence of the people who make the game what it is.