FIFA charges Lionel Messi's Argentina along with Brazil for crowd chaos during World Cup qualifier

Football governing body FIFA on Friday (Nov 24) charged Lionel Messi’s Argentina for fan chaos after violence broke out at the Brazil national football team stadium of Maracana. Playing in the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier, the clash was delayed by 30 minutes late Thursday evening due to fan chaos in the stands where Argentina fans were seen in an altercation with Brazil police. FIFA has now decided to charge both nations under different offences of their constitution including failure to control fans and poor security issues.

FIFA charges Brazil, Argentina

"FIFA can confirm that its Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Brazilian Football Association (CBF) and the Argentinian Football Association (AFA)," FIFA said in a statement on Friday. Argentina face disciplinary action for potential breaches of 'Articles 17.2 and 14.5' of the FIFA disciplinary code related to crowd disturbance and delayed kick-off respectively.

Before the kick-off at the Maracana Stadium, fans from Argentina were seen causing chaos during the national anthem. In response, Brazilian police were seen taking violent action against the fans which resulted in unrest in the stadium. The incident saw World Cup-winning captain, Messi and his colleagues walk to the stands and stop the crowd protest. Defender Lisandro Martinez was seen stopping police from hitting the fans which caused further unrest.

After 10 minutes, Messi and his team were seen walking to the dressing room as chaos at the Maracana Stadium continued. However, after a 30-minute delay, the players would re-emerge and the match would get underway. Argentina would dominate the contest in the backyard of their arch-rivals as they emerged victorious 1-0 with the only goal in the match scored by Nicolas Otamendi.