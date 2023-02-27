FIFA Awards 2023 Best Player: Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe, Check full players list, ceremony date & time

FIFA Awards 2023: Paris will witness The Best FIFA Football Awards on February 28, 2023. Fans are excited to know which player will get the prestigious Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2022. The finalists for the most awaited title in the FIFA Awards 2022 are PSG stars Lionel Messi, Kylian MBappe and Karim Benzema from Real Madrid. Last year, Lionel Messi was in excellent form. He ended the year on a high note. He led Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. On the other hand, Mbappe's France had to face defeat in FIFA World Cup Finals. But his team won the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title with PSG. Moreover, Benzema leads Real Madrid to the La Liga, UEFA Champions League and Club World Cup titles. He also won the Ballon d'Or last year.

Beth Mead of England, Beth Morgan of the United States and Alexa Putellas of Spain are listed for the Best Women's Player FIFA Award. Here are all the details you need to know about FIFA Awards 2022-23, including the full players' list, awards, date, time, venue, and live streaming details.

FIFA Awards 2023: Best Player Nominees

The Best FIFA Women's Player:

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Debinha (Brazil / North Carolina Courage)

Jessie Fleming (Canada / Chelsea FC Women)

Ada Hegerberg (Norway / Olympique Lyonnais)

Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC Women)

Beth Mead (England / Arsenal WFC)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal WFC)

Alex Morgan (USA / Orlando Pride / San Diego Wave)

Lena Oberdorf (Germany / VfL Wolfsburg)

Alexandra Popp (Germany / VfL Wolfsburg)

Alexia Putellas (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Keira Walsh (England / Manchester City WFC / FC Barcelona)

Leah Williamson (England / Arsenal WFC)

The Best FIFA Men's Player:

Julian Alvarez (Argentina / River Plate / Manchester City FC)

Jude Bellingham (England / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund)

Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid CF)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)

Erling Haaland (Norway / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund / Manchester City FC)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern Munich/ FC Barcelona)

Sadio Mane (Senegal / Liverpool FC / FC Bayern Munich)

Kylian Mbappe (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / Paris Saint-Germain)

Luka Modric (Croatia / Real Madrid CF)

Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC)

Vinicius Junior (Brazil / Real Madrid CF)

The Best FIFA Women's Coach:

Sonia Bompastor (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women)

Bev Priestman (England / Canadian National Team)

Pia Sundhage (Sweden / Brazilian National Team)

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Germany / German National Team)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / English National Team)

The Best FIFA Men's Coach:

Carlo Ancelotti (Italy / Real Madrid CF)

Didier Deschamps (France / French National Team)

Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City FC)

Walid Regragui (Morocco / Wydad AC / Moroccan National Team)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina / Argentinian National Team)

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper:

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC Women)

Mary Earps (England / Manchester United WFC)

Christiane Endler (Chile / Olympique Lyonnais)

Merle Frohms (Germany / Eintracht Frankfurt / VfL Wolfsburg)

Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

Sandra Panos Garcia-Villamil (Spain / FC Barcelona)

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper:

Álisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Sevilla FC)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF)

Ederson (Brazil / Manchester City FC)

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina / Aston Villa FC)

FIFA Awards 2023: Date & Time

The FIFA Football Awards ceremony is on Monday, February 27, at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. In India, due to the time difference, the FIFA Awards live streaming will begin at 1:30 AM IST on February 28, 2023.

FIFA Awards 2023: Live Streaming Details

How can I watch FIFA Awards 2023 live stream on mobile?

You can watch 'The Best FIFA Awards 2023' on the official YouTube Channels of FIFA and JioCinema.

How can I watch the live telecast of the FIFA Awards 2023?