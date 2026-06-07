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FIFA 2026: Who is the youngest player at this year's World Cup?

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jun 07, 2026, 15:31 IST | Updated: Jun 07, 2026, 15:31 IST
FIFA 2026: Who is the youngest player at this year's World Cup?

Mexico's midfielder Gilberto Mora Photograph: (AFP)

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Mexico's Gilberto Mora, aged 17, is the youngest player selected for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with the teenager earning a place in the squad after impressing for Liga MX club Tijuana.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, the most prestigious event in international football, will get underway on Jun 12 across United States, Mexico and Canada. Historically, the World Cup has provided a platform for emerging stars to showcase their talent on the global stage and this edition is expected to continue that tradition with several youngsters set to make their mark.

The youngest player selected for the 2026 tournament is Mexico’s Gilberto Mora, who is just 17 years old. The attacking midfielder represents Liga MX side Tijuana and has already made history at international level. In 2025, Mora became the youngest player to debut for Mexico when he featured in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Remarkably, Mora was not yet born when veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, his national teammate, appeared at his first World Cup. Ochoa is now preparing for his sixth appearance at football’s premier event.

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Among the other youngest players at the tournament are Czechia midfielder Hugo Sochurek (18 years, 4 days), Germany's Lennart Karl (18 years, 109 days), Senegal forward Ibrahim Mbaye (18 years, 138 days) and Egypt striker Hamza Abdelkarim (18 years, 161 days).

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The record for the youngest player ever to appear at a World Cup remains with Northern Ireland’s Norman Whiteside, who was 17 years and 41 days old when he played at the 1982 tournament.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website (https://www.zee5.com/).

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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