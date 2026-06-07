/FIFA 2026: Iraq forward held for seven hours by US authorities - Here's what we know

Iraq’s star striker, Aymen Hussein, was detained and questioned for nearly seven hours after arriving in the United States ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, according to an Iraqi sports official. Hussein, whose goal secured Iraq’s place at the tournament, was stopped by authorities at Chicago O’Hare International Airport early Saturday and after undergoing extensive questioning, he was eventually permitted to enter the country.

While Hussein was eventually allowed to enter, Iraq's national team photographer Talal Salah was refused entry after being held for more than 10 hours. An official familiar with the situation said Hussein's phone was also inspected during the lengthy interrogation process.

"National team photographer Talal Salah was held for more than 10 hours, underwent similar phone checks, and was ultimately denied entry into the United States," the official said.

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Neither the Iraqi Football Association nor US authorities, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security, immediately commented on the reported incidents.

The incident occurred just days before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Videos shared on social media showed Iraqi supporters gathering at the airport in the early hours of Saturday to welcome the national team. Fans were seen waving Iraqi flags and taking photos with players as they arrived.

Iraq are preparing for their first World Cup appearance in 40 years. The squad will be spearheaded by the 30-year-old Hussein, alongside Ipswich Town forward Ali Al-Hamadi and emerging talents Ali Jassim and Youssef Amyn.

Drawn in Group I, Iraq will face France, Senegal and Norway during the tournament’s group stage.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.