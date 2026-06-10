/FIFA 2026 | Hospitality workers across US venues threaten strike over fair conditions and ICE involvement

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off across North America on Thursday (Jun 11), hospitality and food service workers in the US, which is co-hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexicos, are demanding fair wages and protections from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) among other things. From Los Angeles to Seattle to Philadelphia, thousands of workers, many of them immigrants, are pushing for new union contracts that address wage increases, affordable healthcare, manageable workloads, and safeguards against federal immigration enforcement at their workplaces. The demands, led by Unite Here locals across cities, have put stadium and hotel operators on notice that labour unrest could disrupt the world's largest single-sport tournament. Workers argue the economic windfall the World Cup generates should extend to those who power it.

World Cup stadium workers across US threaten strike 'to make event fair'

At SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, roughly 2,000 workers represented by Unite Here Local 11 voted 96% in favour of a strike before reaching a tentative agreement on Tuesday (Jun 9). The union, however, retained its contractual right to walk off the job if federal immigration enforcement threatens worker safety.

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"Without us, they don't have a stadium," said Eva Miles, a bartender at SoFi since 2021, who commutes two hours daily as reported by the Guardian. "Let's see them live on our wage, let's see them raise a family." Workers at the stadium are pushing for pay above $30 an hour.

In Seattle, the host of six World Cup games, about 100 hotel workers at the Embassy Suites Hilton near Lumen Field voted 94% in favour of a strike, demanding pay increases, year-round health insurance, and ICE protections. "Everyone is very tired. We all deserve to work one job," said front desk employee Hayden Eyerly.

In Philadelphia, workers at six hotels have set a strike deadline of 12 June. "The hotels have the money to give us what we deserve," said server Maciah Magloughlin, citing a projected $770 million economic impact from the World Cup in the Philadelphia area alone.

US schedule of FIFA World Cup 2026

The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19, spanning three co-host nations - the United States, Canada, and Mexico - across 16 cities, with a total of 104 matches. The United States alone will host 78 matches across 11 cities, with the final taking place at New York New Jersey Stadium. US host cities include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, and Seattle. The US opening match against Paraguay is scheduled for 12 June at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.