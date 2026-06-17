/FIFA 2026 | England fans could get flags confiscated during opener against Croatia - Here's why

England start their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Croatia on Wednesday (Jun 17) at Dallas Stadium in USA, but their fans could get their flags confiscated. The similar things happened durig the game between the Netherlands and Japan when flags from fans of both sides were taken away by security officials. The England Supporters Club (ESC) is reported to have been advised by the Dallas Stadium officials against using large flags at the stadium during their World Cup opener.

Why flags could be confiscated from the fans at Dallas stadium?

According to a report in Guardian, ESC has been by the Dallas Stadium officials that the "fans will not be allowed to hang flags over the LED advertising boards that surround the pitch, with only small flags to be allowed into the ground, which must be hung on rails behind the goals."

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The Club has arranged several large banners and flas to be hung beind the goal but the guidelines could affect common supporter from bringing fans inside the stadium.

What does FIFA guidelines say about flags inside the stadium?

On Dallas situation, FIFA said that the guidelines to not hang flags and banners over LED signs are because of "safety and security reasons."

In general, the guidelines for fans state that: "Small flags, banners and posters made of a fire-resistant material are allowed in the stadium. Larger flags, banners, posters or instruments must be approved in advance."

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England schedule in FIFA World Cup 2026

After playing against Croatia in their campaign opener, England next face Ghana on June 23 in Group L at Boston Stadium in Foxborough. England's last group-stage match is against Panama on June 27 at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey, East Rutherford.

How to watch and stream England's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in India?