/FIDE World Cup 2025: World champion Gukesh D crashes out; four Indians progress to round 4

The ongoing FIDE World Cup 2025 witnessed a dramatic turn as reigning world champion D Gukesh bowed out of the tournament on Saturday (November 8), while four other Indian grandmasters — R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, and Pranav V — advanced to the fourth round. Praggnanandhaa outclassed Armenia’s Robert Hovhannisyan, converting a balanced middle-game into victory after mounting pressure with his queen and rook. The Armenian conceded defeat after 42 moves.

Earlier, Harikrishna secured his place in round 4 by drawing comfortably with Belgium’s Daniel Dardha, following a first-game win. Arjun Erigaisi and world junior champion Pranav V also advanced safely after solid draws with black pieces.

Meanwhile, Gukesh’s campaign came to an end against Germany’s Frederik Svane. After splitting the first game, the world champion’s aggressive play backfired as Svane outmaneuvered him in a tense endgame. Top seed Anish Giri also exited after losing to Alexander Donchenko. Out of the ten Indians who reached Round 3, Vidit Gujrathi, Karthik Venkataraman, and Narayanan S will now contest tiebreaks on Sunday. Arjun will face Hungary’s Peter Leko in the next round, following Leko’s double win over Kirill Alekseenko.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Indian results (Round 3, Game 2)