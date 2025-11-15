FIDE World Cup 2025: Arjun beats Aronian with black pieces to reach quarterfinals; Harikrishna to play tiebreak

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi produced a commanding performance to beat Levon Aronian and reach the quarterfinals of the ongonig FIDE World Cup 2025 on Saturday (November 15). Playing with the black pieces, Arjun declined a draw offer in a sharp middlegame and gradually tightened the pressure until Aronian was forced to concede on move 38, his king trapped in the corner and facing a crushing three-piece attack.

Arjun, who had drawn the first game of the Round 5 matchup with white, said afterward that the position remained unclear for a long time. “I wasn’t sure if I was better. But once he played knight e3 and proposed a draw, I felt confident I could push for a win because he seemed satisfied with splitting the point,” he was quoted as saying post his match. Arjun is now one of only two top-10 seeds still in contention.

His next opponent will be the winner of the clash between GM Wei Yi and GM Samuel Sevian. Elsewhere in other matches, Wei Yi booked his place in the quarterfinals by defeating Sevian in a 73-move marathon. Uzbekistan enjoyed a strong day as well, with Nodirbek Yakubboev beating Gabriel Sargissian in just 35 moves, and Sindarov Javokhir overcoming Frederik Svane in 47 moves. Three other matches, including that of P. Harikrishna, will be decided in tiebreaks. Harikrishna, playing white, pushed for an advantage but Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara held firm defensively. With no breakthroughs possible, the players agreed to a draw after 35 moves.

Indian results (Round 5, Game 2)