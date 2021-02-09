Family live-streams India vs England Chennai Test at wedding venue, photograph goes viral

The phrase – cricket is a religion in India – is known to all the cricket-frenzy fans and a recent incident during a wedding ceremony in Tamil Nadu summed up the feelings of cricket lovers towards the gentlemen’s game. A family, which hosted a wedding ceremony in Tamil Nadu, made sure that guests don’t miss a single ball of the first Test between India and England, which was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The family live-streamed the Chennai Test on a giant screen at the location of the wedding. The photo of the event was posted by a social media user which went viral in no time, garnering attention from fans from all over the world.

A user named Akshay Natarajan took to social media platform Twitter to share the photograph where it was clearly visible that a big screen set near the wedding stage was live-streaming India vs England first Test in Chennai. While the ceremony continued on the stage, the big screens kept the guests updated with the development of the match.

“A Chennai test, with 2 Chennai boys batting. How can you not??” the user wrote referencing Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin. “Happy married life da Anand,” the user posted while wishing his friend on his wedding.

The viral photograph caught attention of many cricket fans as the reacted by saying that they will follow the same norm on their wedding.

However, it is not the first time an incident like this has happened in India. From IPL matches being live-streamed in wedding receptions to football-themed parties, India continue to take the frenzy around sports to a different level.

Meanwhile, India lost the first Test against England by 227-runs with the visitors leading the four-match rubber by 1-0.