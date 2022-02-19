'False and misleading': Pakistan Cricket Board reacts after James Faulkner's non-payment accusations

Australian cricketer James Faulkner on Saturday (February 19) levelled serious allegations against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as he returned home midway through the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. Faulkner withdrew from the tournament, accusing PCB and his franchise Quetta Gladiators of lying and not 'honouring' a contractual and a payment agreement.

Faulkner took to Twitter to reveal he had to leave the tournament due to non-payment issues and called the PCB a disgrace. Faulkner was part of the Quetta Gladiators squad and had already played six matches this season before deciding to depart home and expose PCB's unprofessional behaviour.

Faulkner took to Twitter to apologise from cricket fans in the country and said he has to leave due to non-payment and contractual disagreement. The Australian cricketer said he wanted to play his part in getting international cricket back in Pakistan but the treatment handed out by PCB has been a 'disgrace'.

"I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately, I've had to withdraw from the last two matches and leave the PSL due to the PCB not honouring my contractual agreements/payments. I've been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me," said Faulkner in a tweet.

"It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20. I'm sure you all understand my position," he added in another tweet.

Pakistan Cricket Board responds

Responding to the accusations levelled against the board by Faulkner, Pakistan Cricket Board termed the allegations 'baseless' and handed out a life ban to the Aussie cricketer.

"The PCB and Quetta Gladiators have regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner's false and misleading accusations and will shortly be releasing a detailed statement on the matter," PCB said in a tweet.

The PCB and Quetta Gladiators have regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner's false and misleading accusations and will shortly be releasing a detailed statement on the matter.#HBLPSL7 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 19, 2022 ×

Later in a statement, the PCB confirmed that Faulkner will not be allowed to take part in the PSL ever again in the future as his accusations are an attempt to bring disrepute to Pakistan cricket.

"In wake of the above, and taking serious note of Mr James Faulkner's gross misconduct that was an attempt to bring the PCB, Pakistan cricket and the HBL Pakistan Super League into disrepute, it has been unanimously agreed by the PCB and the franchises that Mr James Faulkner will not be drafted in future HBL Pakistan Super League events," PCB said in a statement.

