F1 2023 Italian Grand Prix Live streaming: Date, India Time, venue, live all you need to know about Italian GP
F1 2023 Italian Grand Prix Live streaming: The final race is scheduled on September 3, 2023. Here is everything you need to know
F1 2023 Italian Grand Prix Live streaming: Formula 1 is back with its 15th round for the season Italien Grand Prix. The final race is scheduled to be held at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy. The circuit length of the track is 5.793km with 53 laps. The series began on September 1, 2023, with two practice matches for the day. One additional practice match and qualifying match will be played on September 2 and then comes the final race on Sunday, September 3.
Here’s everything you need to know about F1 2023 Italian Grand Prix
When is the F1 2023 Italian Grand Prix final race scheduled?- Date
The final race of the F1 2023 Italian Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, September 3 2023.
When will the F1 2023 Italian Grand Prix final race start?- Time
The F1 2023 Italian Grand Prix final race will begin at 6:30 pm IST.
Where will the F1 2023 Italian Grand Prix final race be held? Place
The F1 2023 Italian Grand Prix final race is set to be held at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy
F1 2023 Italian Grand Prix Live-streaming details
Where to watch F1 2023 Italian Grand Prix final race live in India
Unlike last season, India is not broadcasting the 15th season of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix race on television. The race is not streaming on any third-party OTT platform well.
For fans to enjoy the race, Formula 1 is promoting its own OTT video platform named F1 TV in India.
Indian fans can live-stream the F1 final race of the 2023 Italian Grand Prix after purchasing a subscription of F1 TV Pro. The subscription is currently priced at $29.99 or Rs. 2477 INR.
Live-streaming details of other countries
Italy: Sky Italia
Africa: SuperSport
France: Canal+
Honk Kong: beIN SPORTS
USA: ESPN: ESPN Deportes
F1 2023 Italian Grand Prix 15th Season Full Schedule according to IST
September 1, Friday
Practice 1: 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Practice 2: 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm
September 2, Saturday
Practice 3: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm
Qualifying Race: 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm
September 3, Sunday
Final Race: 6:30 pm
