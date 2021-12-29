Extremely important for captain and coach to have a say in team selection going forward: Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes the captain and the head coach of the side should have a say in the team selection. Shastri served as the head coach of the Indian cricket team for four years from 2017 to 2021. He along with captain Virat Kohli took the team to greater hieghts and made India a force to reckon with across formats.

Shastri, who has previously stated that he has had no say in a lot of selection matters during his coaching stint with the Indian team, has stressed the importance of the coach and captain having a say in the selection. Shastri feels it is extremely important for that to happen going forward.

"I think it is extremely important for the coach and the captain to have a say in the team selection, officially going forward. It is very important especially if the coach is experienced enough. I was, Rahul (Dravid is) and the captain should also have a say,” Ravi Shastri said on Star Sports.

In one of his recent interviews, Shastri had opened up on India's poor selection calls in the build-up to the 2019 ODI World Cup. Shastri had revealed he would have liked to have Ambati Rayudu or Shreyas Iyer in the squad instead of having as many as three wicket-keepers.

"I wasn't okay with three wicketkeepers being picked for the World Cup. Either Ambati (Rayudu) or Shreyas (Iyer) could've come in. What was the logic in having MS Dhoni, Rishabh (Pant) and Dinesh (Karthik) all together? But I never interfered with the selectors' work, except when I was asked for feedback or as part of a general discussion," Shastri had told the Times of India.

Rayudu was India's designated number 4 batsman in the build-up to the 2019 ODI World Cup. However, he was snubbed from the squad at the last moment with all-rounder Vijay Shankar making the cut. India had Dhoni and Karthik already in the squad but brought in another wicket-keeper in Rishabh Pant to replace injured opener Shikhar Dhawan.

India dominated the proceedings in the group stages at the 2019 ODI World Cup before losing against New Zealand in the semi-final. Shastri failed to help India win a major ICC trophy during his tenure as the head coach of the team but inspired them to several memorable wins at home and overseas.