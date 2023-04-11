Explained | Why English Premier League clubs are dominating European football once again

European football in recent times has been dominated by English Premier League clubs along with Spanish sides, which have seen the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and others flourish. Since 2018, only once has the Champions League final not seen an English club make the final. While Liverpool have been the epicenter, English clubs have yet again taken the baton to dominate Europe as they did at the start of the millennium. And what makes them so competitive that they are becoming the top dogs in Europe?

It is fair to say that, Real Madrid and Spain have gained the upper hand in the last decade, but on the contrary, English clubs are on the rise on the rise yet again. Since 2018, there have been five Champions League finals, which have seen English clubs take the podium on six occasions out of the 10. While Real Madrid had other ideas in the semifinal of the 2022 Champions League, the European stage has already seen two all-English Champions League finals in 2019 and 2021.

In 2019, English football reached its pinnacle, when the Champions League final and Europa League final were contested by English clubs. Chelsea beat Arsenal in the final of the Europa League while Liverpool won both the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup.

Level of league football

The level of league football in England has been at its peak as the so-called ‘Big Six’ has been dominating the frame. All the big six English have been well balanced on the financial sheets and have top-class training facilities. The level of football in the league in recent times has seen relegation-threatened sides beat English champions.

The level of football at the root level has helped the clubs keep their competitive nature and has helped them on the European front.

Competitiveness at domestic level

At the domestic level, competitions like FA Cup and EFL Cup have given clubs no rest despite the amount of football being played. The fatigue of players plays a key role, players have been given good competition while playing against a second-tier side. In the 2021-22 season, Liverpool played in 63 matches, the highest possible number in an English club’s season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp underlined the fact that his team faces competition in every match they play; the domestic competitiveness has led them to reach big heights in recent seasons.

Experienced clubs with heritage in Europe

English clubs have often taken European competition seriously and that has seen them reach new heights. Eight English clubs have reached the semifinals of different European competitions in the last five seasons, this includes West Ham United’s run to the Europa League and Leicester City’s run in the Conference League in 2022.

Clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have a rich history and heritage in the competition that has seen them dominate the front row of European football. Spurs and Manchester City have also stepped into the field on great terms as the former reached the Champions League final in 2019 while City lost to Chelsea in the 2021 edition. Manchester United were unfortunate to have lost the 2021 Europa League final on penalties, but have a long and rich history in Europe that saw them lift the silverware in 2016 and the Champions League in 2008.

Top-class players and managers

Over the years, players in the Premier League have been destined to succeed and have shown their potential big-time. Cristiano Ronaldo led Manchester United to the cusp of glory in 2008 while Didier Drogba has the same pedigree at Chelsea. Players like Mohammed Salah, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne have now taken the baton as the modern-day greats from the Premier League.

One of the most important reasons for the success of English clubs is the tactical switches from the managers. While Jose Mourinho has been the master of the game, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel revolutionised the English game with their semi-attacking style of football. While Guardiola is yet to find the missing piece in the puzzle, it only looks like a matter of time before he gets his hand on the coveted trophy.

Other managers like Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino and Maurizio Sarri have also taken English football to a different level with their managerial tactics.

Comparison with Spanish clubs

Recently the likes of Real Madrid, Villareal, Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have won different European competitions. However, with only one domestic competition apart from the league, players in Spanish leagues get good rest. Also, there is a winter break in La Liga which makes it a safer environment for the players and managers to switch their tactics.

However, English clubs are once again reaching the pinnacle of the game and with the presence of the winter break in the coming season, Premier League clubs are only expected to reach new heights. Even to a lesser extent, clubs like West Ham and Leicester flirting with relegation could also end up winning European competition as they have good infrastructure compared to other leagues across Europe.

