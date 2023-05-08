Explained: Virat Kohli and IPL strike rate - A historically slow affair

Virat Kohli's stature always has him in the limelight whether it's for his loss of form or scoring centuries for fun. While the star India and Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman has come back to form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL ) 2023 season, it is his strike rate which has seen experts raise eyebrows at him more often than not.

Virat, however, has been scoring runs at more pace than the last two IPL seasons, but such is his class that even 135, six more than his overall IPL strike rate of 129, isn't a good enough number for the experts.

Tom Moody, the former Australian cricketer, especially has been critical of Virat Kohli's style of playing. After Virat's last innings against Delhi Capitals in which the batsman scored 55 off 46 at 119, Moody didn't hold back.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo after Virat's innings, Moody said, "It's an interesting one. We will always have this debate because it is the Virat Kohli template. It's the way he bats. His career strike rate is around 130. His ability to continue to churn out runs is quite extraordinary. But did they get as many as they could have? If he took his foot a little off the brake and went with Lomror, and tried to target a boundary an over himself, we will never know."

Adding further, Moody commented, "But maybe he also felt that whilst the other end was flying along, his role was to feed that other end. But in my view, particularly with the impact player, the game has really moved on from that style of cricket. That's why we are seeing so many totals go to 200+. There is no such role. We all need to be going here at 150+ without a doubt because we have the comfort of depth."

Now let's talk about Virat Kohli's number this season:

The batsman has scored 419 runs in 10 matches this season, batting in every single one of them and remaining not out once. While Virat's average has been an effective 46.56, he has hit the runs at 135.16 and managed to hit 56 times with a high score of 82 not out. Kohli has scored all the runs as an opener for RCB.

Now let's see how other openers have fared: Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 477 runs in 11 matches at an average of 43.36 and a strike rate of 160.61.

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler has scored 392 runs in 11 matches at an average of 35.64 and a strike rate of 143.59.

Lucknow Super Giants' Kyle Mayers has scored 359 runs in 11 matches at an average of 32.64 and a strike rate of 152.11.

Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan has scored 293 runs in 10 matches at an average of 29.30 and a strike rate of 136.92.

Gujarat Giants' Shubman Gill has scored 469 runs in 11 matches at an average of 46.90 and a strike rate of 143.43.

Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 384 runs in 10 matches at an average of 42.67 and a strike rate of 148.26.

Chennai Super Kings' Devon Conway has scored 458 runs in 10 matches at an average of 57.25 and a strike rate of 139.21.

Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan has scored 349 runs in 8 matches at an average of 58.17 and a strike rate of 143.62.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Faf du Plessis has scored 511 runs in 10 matches at an average of 56.78 and a strike rate of 157.72. It is clear from the data above that among the most prominent openers, including veteran Shikhar Dhawan, Virat has been the slowest than all but Ishan Kishan who hasn't been having a good IPL but still has near about 300 runs.

This slowness of Virat Kohli is not something new but with the pace the game has gone forward, it is now becoming a bane than a boon for his team. Talking about Virat's strike rate in past IPL seasons, he has managed to score above 140 only three times in 15 years. Have a look at the numbers here: 341 runs at an average of 22.73 in 16 matches scored at a strike rate of 115.99 in 2022.

405 runs at an average of 28.92 in 15 matches scored at a strike rate of 119.46 in 2021.

466 runs at an average of 42.36 in 15 matches scored at a strike rate of 121.35 in 2020.

464 runs at an average of 33.14 in 14 matches scored at a strike rate of 141.46 in 2019.

530 runs at an average of 48.18 in 14 matches scored at a strike rate of 139.10 in 2018.

308 runs at an average of 30.80 in 10 matches scored at a strike rate of 122.22 in 2017.

973 runs at an average of 81.08 in 16 matches scored at a strike rate of 152.03 in 2016.

505 runs at an average of 45.90 in 16 matches scored at a strike rate of 130.82 in 2015.

359 runs at an average of 27.61 in 14 matches scored at a strike rate of 122.10 in 2014.

634 runs at an average of 45.28 in 16 matches scored at a strike rate of 138.73 in 2013.

364 runs at an average of 28.00 in 16 matches scored at a strike rate of 111.65 in 2012.

557 runs at an average of 46.41 in 16 matches scored at a strike rate of 121.08 in 2011.

307 runs at an average of 27.90 in 16 matches scored at a strike rate of 144.81 in 2010.

246 runs at an average of 22.36 in 16 matches scored at a strike rate of 112.32 in 2009.

165 runs at an average of 15.00 in 13 matches scored at a strike rate of 105.09 in 2008. It is clear that Kohli's best season was in 2016 when the batsman scored at a whopping strike rate of 150+, the only time in his IPL career as well. While he has had two decent seasons after 2016, that is in 2018 and 2019, Kohli hasn't been in the best of form since 2022, with his best strike rate being 121.35 in 2020. The batsman albeit scored 400+ runs two times out of three.

Even before 2016 - his best season - Virat had five mediocre seasons despite scoring 600+ and 500+ runs in 2013 and 2015 but at a strike rate of 138.73 and 130.82, respectively. While Virat definitely is back in form this season, having scored 400+ runs in 10 matches, it would definitely be interesting to see if he's able to take the strike rate up by one notch.

