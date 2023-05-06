EXPLAINED | Lionel Messi's PSG situation and where could he play next season

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has once again attracted the attention of the world as he seeks an exit from French champions Paris Saint-Germain. According to reports, Messi’s father has told PSG about his son’s potential exit from the club, leaving him as a free agent at the end of the season and ready to join any club in the world. But what has triggered the situation and which colours will he don next season? Messi nears PSG exit 21 months ago then Barcelona captain Messi was tipped to sign a new contract with Barcelona before his exit from the Spanish giants was confirmed. Two years on unlike long talks of instability, Messi is certain to leave the French champions to kick start a new journey. The season is already a hit for the Argentina captain having already pocketed the World Cup title in Qatar and a more likely Ligue 1 title on its way. What triggered the situation? Winning league titles was not a problem for PSG before Messi’s arrival as they had dominated the domestic circuit with eight league titles in nine years. With them already at the top of the Ligue 1, PSG will become record league champions with the 11th title while Messi will also add a 12th league title to his illustrious trophy cabinet.

However, failure to compete in the Champions League remains a major obstacle for Messi’s departure. In two season at the club, PSG have failed to progress beyond the R16 in Europe’s top competition, creating doubts over the club’s ambitions. In fact, PSG’s best years came before the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s arrival where they had reached the final and the semifinal of the Champions League in 2020 and 2021 respectively. Messi’s suspension by PSG Messi was supposed to train with the club following a 1-3 defeat at home against Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday, April 30 but instead flew to Saudi Arabia, and getting suspended for two weeks.

With an early exit in the Champions League and domestic cup competitions, the 35-year-old did look disinterested in completing the season. Also one of the major reasons could be the lack of competition in the league compared to his Barcelona days where he faced the likes of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid to thrive for bigger heights. What next for Messi? As things stand, the Argentine legend is linked with several clubs including former side Barcelona, while the likes of Al-Hilal and Inter Miami also stay in the hunt for the World Cup-winning Messi. While Manchester City are not in the conversation, they and city rivals United remain the only clubs capable of affording Messi on their wage bill. Why Messi's return to Barcelona looks improbable? A match made in heaven, the Argentina captain’s best days came during his Barcelona days and with former teammate Xavi Hernandez at the helm, a return to the Spanish side is on the cards. However, with Financial Fair Play (FFP) sanctions looming over the Catalan club, the move could collapse their current wage structure while also leaving doubts over the future of talented youngsters.

In order to sign Messi, Barcelona will first have to trigger a rapid-fire sale of players and get them off the wage structure. They will have to sell certain players while also asking a few players to take a wage cut to balance the financial bill. With Messi aging and fast forward five years, selling young prospects won’t make sense for the club for a player who will only serve as a potential backup and won’t make Starting XI for the majority of the season. Also, Messi will need to take a wage cut to move to the La Liga leaders. Other options One club that has the financial strength to sign Messi is Saudi Pro League’s Al-Hilal, who have no sanctions over the FFP and are the most successful club in the Asian Champions League. Al-Hilal have made it to the Asian Champions League final on six occasions in the last 10 seasons and have a fierce rivalry with city rivals Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr currently own the services of Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi’s old El Clasico foe and could trigger Al-Hilal to sign the 35-year-old.

According to reports, Messi has received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season, a source close to Argentina's World Cup-winning captain told Reuters on Thursday (May 4). The offer from the Saudi club is the only one Messi has received so far, the source added.

Argentine media have reported that the offer is worth around $400 million a year. Al-Hilal did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal business hours.

David Beckham-owned Inter Miami are also an option, but playing in Major League Soccer (MLS) won’t necessarily match Messi’s ambitions with wage structure also an issue. For now, though Messi will train and play with PSG while the exit gets closer at the end of the Ligue 1 season where PSG still have work to do to win the French League.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE