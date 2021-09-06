Explained: Health officials and police invaded football pitch, here's why Argentina vs Brazil was suspended

The much-awaited World Cup qualifier between the South American giants Argentina and Brazil was suspended shortly after kick-off and dramatic scenes erupted on Sunday (September 5) over the controversy related to COVID-19 protocols.

The Brazilian health authorities interrupted the game within less than ten minutes, accusing a number of English Premier League players of violating the country's COVID-19 quarantine rules and triggering a drama involving team officials and players from both sides.

Here's what happened:

As soon as the match started at Sao Paulo's Neo Quimica Arena it was suspended. According to Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), the Premier League players — Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero of Tottenham, and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia — provided "false information" upon their entry to Brazil.

Romero, Lo Celso and Martinez were all in Argentina's starting line-up for Sunday's game — prompting the surreal intervention of ANVISA officials.

ALSO READ | Bizarre scenes! Brazil-Argentina match halted as police storm on field to arrest 4 Premier League players

🚨⚽️ | NEW: Footage shows Brazilian officials entering the pitch during the Brazil vs Argentina game to allegedly detain 4 Argentinian players who had entered the country from England pic.twitter.com/3X0PkNghmN — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) September 5, 2021 ×

Now that the Brazil vs Argentina match is officially suspended, let's enjoy this reunion clip of Lionel Messi, Dani Alves & Neymar Jr 💙❤pic.twitter.com/EOaHMcPfp9 — Messaitama🤺🇦🇷 (@messaitama) September 5, 2021 ×

The four players were accused of failing to disclose that they had spent time in the United Kingdom in the 14 days before they arrived in Brazil, where COVID-19 has claimed more than 580,000 lives.

The controversy comes after nine Brazilians based in the Premier League failed to travel to South America following objections from their clubs.

Argentinian media outlet TyC Sports reported that the players travelled back with the rest of the squad and had been classified as 'deportees'.

Who said what?

However, as per the Argentina FA, the group had been in Brazilian territory since Friday (September 3) and they were complying with all of the COVID-19 related protocols and other measures regulated by Conmebol, organisers of the qualifiers.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi hit out at the intervention by Brazilian officials.

"We've been here for three days, why are you doing this just now?" he said on Argentina's TyC network.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was similarly incensed, telling media that "at no time were we told that they could not play the game."

ALSO READ | Neymar Jr responds to fans who 'fat-shamed' him during Brazil vs Chile match

The Argentina team arrived back in Buenos Aires during Monday's early hours.

Argentina Football Association president Claudio Tapia said the federation had followed FIFA protocols for the game, pushing back at the claim that players had falsified entry records. "It is not possible to speak of any lie," Tapia said.

Brazilian officials were unrepentant about the decision to halt the game. "We got to this point because everything that ANVISA directed, from the first moment, was not fulfilled," ANVISA director Antonio Barra Torres said on Brazilian television.

The four players "were directed to remain isolated while awaiting deportation, but they did not comply. They went to the stadium and they entered the field, in a series of breaches," the official added.

(Image: Brazil's Neymar (L) and Argentina's Lionel Messi talk before their South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Neo Quimica Arena, also known as Corinthians Arena, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on September 5, 2021. Source: AFP)

Here's what the COVID-19 rules say:

Recently, the Premier League had initially refused to release all players who were set to play international matches in red-listed countries and Brazil is one of them.

A government order dating from June 23 prohibits the entry into Brazilian territory of any foreign person from the United Kingdom, India or South Africa, to prevent the spread of variants of the coronavirus.

"ANVISA considers that this situation represents a serious health risk and recommends that the local health authorities (of Sao Paulo) order the immediate quarantine of the players, who are prohibited from taking part in any activity and from remaining on Brazilian territory," the agency said in a statement earlier Sunday.

The agency also said Argentina's delegation had been warned in a meeting on Saturday that the players at the centre of the controversy must be quarantined and should not play any part in Sunday's game.

(Image: Employees of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) enter to the field during the South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 between Brazil and Argentina at the Neo Quimica Arena, also known as Corinthians Arena, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on September 5, 2021. Source: AFP)

When the match will be played?

South American football's governing body CONMEBOL said in a statement that the game had been "suspended" but did not say when or if the match would be replayed, or whether either team would forfeit the game.

"By decision of the match referee, the match organized by FIFA between Brazil and Argentina for the qualifiers for the World Cup is suspended," CONMEBOL said in a statement.

"The referee and the match commissioner will submit a report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, which will determine the steps to follow. These procedures adhere strictly to current regulations."

(inputs from agencies)