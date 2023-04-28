EXPLAINED - Ben Stokes or Ajinkya Rahane? Who succeeds MS Dhoni as CSK captain after his IPL retirement

Like all good things come to an end, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s tenure as a Chennai Super Kings captain and player will meet a similar fate too. But when? Well, no one really knows, especially with MS, who is not vocal about his plans going ahead. However, with what he has said in the post-match pressers lately, he’s probably hinted about hanging his boots from cricket as a player after the end of this season.

The Indian Premier League has benefited from plenty of stars from across the world, but it’s fair to say none bring the crowd and the craze to the stadium the way MS does. Barring his accolades that makes him perhaps the greatest-ever captain in the tournament’s history, Dhoni’s persona and how ecstatic everyone becomes by just having a glimpse of him is seen during CSK’s training sessions at Chepauk, where people gather in thousands, leaving aside whatever they are doing to come and watch him train.

It’s hard to figure out or comment on what the fans will miss the most when Dhoni says goodbye to this tournament and cricket – MS Dhoni - the batter, or MS Dhoni - the captain.

MS Dhoni - the batter, was lethal, as dangerous a lower-order batter and a finisher like none other, but as time would have it, he’s a pale shadow of that player now. Never mind, he had cracked the code of taking the games deep and finishing on his terms, and even today, he holds that charisma to do that.

MS Dhoni - the captain, is for eternity! Barely anyone comes close to him as a leader in this tournament. He has the sharpest mind, the quickest hands in the east, an eye for every moment, and above all - a gut that never lets him down. CSK, for as many as 13 years, has blossomed under his guidance; plenty of players, irrespective of for which team they play for, make sure they are listening to what he says and pick his brain.

Such things are beyond every word, every learning curve and anything this game has to offer.

Life beyond MS Dhoni in IPL will hit different!

So, looking at the bigger picture now, when MS Dhoni leaves, who succeeds him as the CSK captain?

Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja or someone else?

Let’s have a look –

Ben Stokes as CSK’s captain

It looks like the most viable option for all obvious reasons. Stokes is England’s Test captain, and the best modern-day all-rounder. Under Brendon McCullum, who also once was part of MS Dhoni’s CSK, Stokes had led England to great heights and has shown hunger for more success.

His cricketing knowledge, his game sense, much like MS - his gut, everything seems to align. Having played under Dhoni at the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), and now at Chennai, Stokes understands the dressing room atmosphere and how things go about in this dugout.

Also, considering the passing the baton to Stokes would be a smooth process, the top bosses and, of course MS himself wouldn’t mind Ben to be the next CSK captain.

However, there is one obstacle – Stokes’ history with injuries and commitment to international schedule could spoil the plan.

So, it’s about time before these issues get addressed and a new captain is named.

Ajinkya Rahane as CSK’s captain

Surprise, surprise! Yes, you read it right, Ajinkya Rahane as CSK’s captain when Dhoni retires. Why not?

Rahane is a calm cricketer; he lets his mind and game speak for him, he surely has the brain of a leader – for what he achieved for India against Australia in the famous 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar series, where he led his team to an improbable series win – the biggest of that came at the Gabba.

For an outsider, Rahane was just a random buy at the 2022 IPL auction, and he wasn’t even considered to be playing, let alone being considered as MS Dhoni’s successor at CSK.

Then, life happened!

Dhoni not only made him play, but also gave him the liberty to unleash himself, and when Rahane did what his captain said, he took IPL 2023 by storm.

It is what confidence does to a human being.

With this going forward, and keeping in mind several other factors, including the rule of four foreign players in the XI, picking an Indian player to lead the side would at least solve this worry.

Who else?

Who else? Chennai tried Ravindra Jadeja, and it didn’t work but going by the experience, he’s most likely to be a backup option.