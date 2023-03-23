EXCLUSIVE | Tahlia McGrath opines on WPL's inaugural edition, says 'I have absolutely loved this experience'

UP Warriorz skipper Tahlia McGrath is all set for the Eliminator clash of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) as they head-to-head with Mumbai Indians on Friday, March 24. McGrath who has been in fluent form for the North Indian side will lead the UP Warriorz against Harmanpreet Kaur’s army for a place in the showdown final on Sunday.

In an exclusive conversation with WION’s Digvijay Singh Deo, Tahlia opened up on her experience of the inaugural edition of the WPL. She was thrilled with the passion for the game within the squad and also spoke on the exposure that players have gained while playing in the WPL.

Tahlia thrilled with experience

“It’s been incredible and I have absolutely loved this experience. I have been with a few franchise leagues and this one is just next level with the amount of passion there is for cricket and the amount of exposure, it has just been incredible and I have loved every minute of it,” Tahlia said in an exclusive chat with WION.

McGrath was brought by the UP Warriorz for a whopping price of Rs 1.4 crore in the WPL actions in February and the investment has so far paid dividends. In eight WPL matches so far, she is the second-highest scorer with 295 runs while only her Australia compatriot Meg Lanning has scored more runs in the WPL’s inaugural edition.

“We have got a very clear message from the coaches, go out there and take the game on and go to your strengths. So when you are getting backing like that from your coaches and for the leadership, I am just ready to play my shots and I am quite lucky that it has paid off this tournament because in T20 cricket you have to ride the highs and the lows. It’s been nice so far and I hope there are a few more runs for me in the eliminator,” McGrath further added.

Place in the final of WPL up for grabs

The Warriorz and Mumbai both won one match each in their head-to-head battles in the league stage, but Friday’s clash will have bearings on who makes it to the final. The winner of the Eliminator clash will face Delhi Capitals on Sunday to be crowned the champions of WPL’s inaugural edition.

