EXCLUSIVE | Tahlia McGrath opens up on team balance in WPL, says 'Every game someone is going to be unlucky'

UP Warriorz’ star recruit Tahlia McGrath has opened up on the team’s balance as her side prepares for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Eliminator clash on Friday, March 24. McGrath, the second-highest scorer in the WPL’s inaugural season spoke exclusively with WION while her side prepare for the big encounter.

Speaking exclusively to WION’s Digvijay Singh Deo Tahlia highlighted the importance of overseas players in the team. The star Australia player was brought for a whopping price tag of Rs 1.4 crore and has scored 295 runs in eight matches. She has also scored four fifties in the tournament, most by any other player in the WPL.

Someone is going to be unlucky

“Every game someone is going to be unlucky and miss out on the spot, but we have been great as a team and everyone has embraced the opportunity,” the star Australian said exclusively to WION on the eve of the Eliminator clash against Mumbai Indians.

McGrath has not enjoyed the best run-in with the ball despite her all-rounder capabilities. She was also quick to highlight her lack of success with the ball with the Warriorz set for a crunch clash in the WPL playoff on Friday.

“From the bowling point of view, I was not that good as I haven’t bowled much of late, but if I get another opportunity, I will be ready for to contribute with the ball. Certainly, I will look to contribute with the ball in the future,” McGrath added.

McGrath chases Orange Cap

While the WPL glory is top of the agenda, McGrath is also in running for the Orange Cap as she needs 16 runs to surpass Australian compatriot Meg Lanning. With 310 runs to her name, Lanning leads the tally at the moment, but McGrath will now have the opportunity to take a firm lead in the race if she manages another big knock in the WPL.

Place in the final of WPL up for grabs

The Warriorz and Mumbai both won one match each in their head-to-head battles in the league stage, but Friday’s clash will have bearings on who makes it to the final. The winner of the Eliminator clash will face Delhi Capitals on Sunday to be crowned the champions of WPL’s inaugural edition.

