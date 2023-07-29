ugc_banner

Exclusive: Shubhankar Sharma's father ranks his result at The Open as 'biggest and incredible' achievement

New DelhiWritten By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Jul 29, 2023, 07:13 PM IST

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma Photograph:(Reuters)

Shubhankar finished the final day without a single bogey on any of the 18 holes - a testimony to his skills despite the rough weather.

India's Shubhankar Sharma finished T8 (tied for eighth) in the 2023 Open Championship - the best finish ever for an Indian in the prestigious tournament. While he has a couple of victories to his name in the European tour, the result at the Open, as his father Colonel (Retd.) Mohan Sharma said, is incredible.

"This result is the biggest and more satisfying," said Col. Sharma while speaking exclusively to WION. "His first win at Joburg (2017) got him the recognition and then he won the Maybank Championship (2018). He then led for the first three round at the WCG Mexico (finished T9). This result (the Open) is just the confirmation of his abilities at the world stage," said the proud father.

Shubhankar finished the final day without a single bogey on any of the 18 holes - a testimony to his skills despite the rough weather. "He missed some putts on the final day, even if half of them were in, he would have been 5-under that day, that's how good he played," added Colonel Sharma. "What stood out in the final round apart from going bogey free was his approach, the quality of shots and the selection of right clubs. It showed that he was fully there with utmost focus and concentration."

Talking about what next for the Indian star, Colonel Sharma said that as of now the golfer is content playing in Europe and will go to other PGA events in time.

"European courses demand a certain kind of craft and understanding which suits Shubhankar's style of game. He feels close to home in the the sense of expressing himself in Europe. It suits him better," said the golfer's father. 

"PGA (USA events), however, remains the ultimate destination for the reason that the tour offers most points for the rise in the world rankings, so he will go, it's just the question of when. The things are in place for him and it is just a matter of time that he goes there."

The golfer had also acknowledged the importance of his family being present during that tournament and had said, "it wouldn't have been possible without my family. Their presence kept me grounded and calm during the tournament."  

