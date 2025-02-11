The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 season is all set for kickoff as five teams will compete for the prestigious title starting from Friday (Feb 14). One of the contenders to win the WPL 2025 title are former champions Mumbai Indians, as they look more than ready. One of the hidden gems of the Mumbai Indians squad is their new recruit, Akshita Maheshwari, as she spoke exclusively to WION’s Aditya Pimpale.

Akshita speaks to WION

Born in Jaipur, Akshita is the first female cricketer from Rajasthan to play in the WPL as she looks to step up for Mumbai Indians. The 24-year-old comes from a humble background as her father is a businessman while mother is a homemaker. Currently pursuing B Ed from Chandigarh she now targets glory with Mumbai.

Question: What made you pursue cricket as a career?

My father is a big cricket fan while I had interest in cricket and other sports. However, there came a moment in my life where I started to take cricket seriously and this is where I took it as a career. My coaches and mentors also guided me to take cricket as an option in career.

Question: Did you ever dream of playing with legends like Harmanpreet Kaur and others?

To be honest, even sharing the dressing room with a player like Harmanpreet Kaur is a big thing for me. You generally see them on TV and in big matches, but to now share the dressing room with them is a feeling I can’t describe in words. I find myself honoured to be surrounded by players like Yastika Bhatia and Amelia Kerr.

Question: What is the atmosphere like in the MI camp?

Well we are very chill at the moment, but when it comes to on-field battles, there is always fierce competition. To have world class players around you helps improve your quality both on and off field. The senior guys especially helped all the new girls like me settle in well which helps in creating a positive atmosphere.

Question: Where do you see yourself in next few years, may be donning an Indian shirt as well?

For now, my focus is to win with Mumbai Indians and take one step at a time. Yes, donning the Indian kit has always been my dream, but for now I am focusing on the present. I am glad that I am part of such a unit which could help me grow in future.

Question: Who played a major part in your cricketing journey?

My father and mother will always be an inspiration to me, without their support I may not have been a player that I am today. They remain the biggest inspiration for me along with my brother as they helped me grow in the difficult period post-Covid.